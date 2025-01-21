MT5 problem

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hello guys, I am trying to run Meta Trader 5 on my 64bit Windows 7 PC , how to fix this issue ?

''The procedure entry point EventSetInformation could not be located in the dynamic link library ADVAPI32.dll''

thank you for your help guys

 
Ask Google for a find & download and hope it does not crash.
 

Hello every one, I hope by the time you are reading this you are feeling great of health

I'm running into an issue I'm trying to type the code  #include <trade/trade.mgh> but then it give me an error here is the photo, hoping some one can help me out to find out why it is giving me this error, and how I can fix it

This is what it says

Can't open C user AppData Roaming MetaQuotes ################# Include Trade trade mgh Include File

Why can't it open it and how to fix it?

 
Yendry Sanchez Garcia #:

Hello every one, I hope by the time you are reading this you are feeling great of health

I'm running into an issue I'm trying to type the code  #include <trade/trade.mgh> but then it give me an error here is the photo, hoping some one can help me out to find out why it is giving me this error, and how I can fix it

This is what it says

Can't open C user AppData Roaming MetaQuotes ################# Include Trade trade mgh Include File

Why can't it open it and how to fix it?

check the name of the file. the code say mgh, but include files have mqh

solution, change the line of code mgh to mqh
 
Yudi Pranata:

hello guys, I am trying to run Meta Trader 5 on my 64bit Windows 7 PC , how to fix this issue ?

''The procedure entry point EventSetInformation could not be located in the dynamic link library ADVAPI32.dll''

thank you for your help guys

I didnt realise that mt5 was able to be installed on W7. Does Mt5 run faster on W7? is there a reason that you run it on W7, and not a newer windows version?
 
Cannot seem to open Metatrader 5 on MacOS (Sonoma 14.2.1) How can I fix this problem. I have tried downloading and redownloading, updating, restarting nothing works. I have downloaded the app from the official website and the app is properly downloaded on my applications page but when I click it/ double click/ right click open. The application just does not open. Does anyone have this problem too and any solutions? Thx a lot!!
 
Anonymouswealthgroup #:
Sonoma 14.2.1

did you search for a solution on this website? I can find multiple issues with Sonoma v14.XX and mt5 on google, and more results with Wine. Depending on version of Wine that you are using; has different symptoms and solutions.

But you should be only using the newest version of Wine anyhow.

What version of Wine do you have? half of the issues i have read about are fixed when the olde Wine is uninstalled and replaced with new version of Wine, and then you have to re install your windows apps.

 
Revo Trades #:

did you search for a solution on this website? I can find multiple issues with Sonoma v14.XX and mt5 on google, and more results with Wine. Depending on version of Wine that you are using; has different symptoms and solutions.

But you should be only using the newest version of Wine anyhow.

What version of Wine do you have? half of the issues i have read about are fixed when the olde Wine is uninstalled and replaced with new version of Wine, and then you have to re install your windows apps.

Oh I didn't know about this, I don't have wine downloaded on my Mac. Do I have to download wine for mt5 to operate?

 
Perdagangan Revo # : Saya tidak menyadari bahwa mt5 dapat diinstal pada W7. Apakah Mt5 berjalan lebih cepat di W7? apakah ada alasan Anda menjalankannya di W7, dan bukan versi windows yang lebih baru?

I've used MT5 on my win7, all without problems. but in the end all MT5 cannot be used with the same problem as above.

 
Sergei Golubev # : It is how to update Windows 7 -

let me try

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