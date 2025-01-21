MT5 problem
ADVAPI32
It is how to update Windows 7 -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Metatrader 5 does not start after update.
changgengwang, 2023.06.10 04:00
Hello every one, I hope by the time you are reading this you are feeling great of health
I'm running into an issue I'm trying to type the code #include <trade/trade.mgh> but then it give me an error here is the photo, hoping some one can help me out to find out why it is giving me this error, and how I can fix it
This is what it says
Can't open C user AppData Roaming MetaQuotes ################# Include Trade trade mgh Include File
Why can't it open it and how to fix it?
Hello every one, I hope by the time you are reading this you are feeling great of health
I'm running into an issue I'm trying to type the code #include <trade/trade.mgh> but then it give me an error here is the photo, hoping some one can help me out to find out why it is giving me this error, and how I can fix it
This is what it says
Can't open C user AppData Roaming MetaQuotes ################# Include Trade trade mgh Include File
Why can't it open it and how to fix it?
check the name of the file. the code say mgh, but include files have mqhsolution, change the line of code mgh to mqh
hello guys, I am trying to run Meta Trader 5 on my 64bit Windows 7 PC , how to fix this issue ?
''The procedure entry point EventSetInformation could not be located in the dynamic link library ADVAPI32.dll''
thank you for your help guys
Sonoma 14.2.1
did you search for a solution on this website? I can find multiple issues with Sonoma v14.XX and mt5 on google, and more results with Wine. Depending on version of Wine that you are using; has different symptoms and solutions.
But you should be only using the newest version of Wine anyhow.
What version of Wine do you have? half of the issues i have read about are fixed when the olde Wine is uninstalled and replaced with new version of Wine, and then you have to re install your windows apps.
did you search for a solution on this website? I can find multiple issues with Sonoma v14.XX and mt5 on google, and more results with Wine. Depending on version of Wine that you are using; has different symptoms and solutions.
But you should be only using the newest version of Wine anyhow.
What version of Wine do you have? half of the issues i have read about are fixed when the olde Wine is uninstalled and replaced with new version of Wine, and then you have to re install your windows apps.
Oh I didn't know about this, I don't have wine downloaded on my Mac. Do I have to download wine for mt5 to operate?
I've used MT5 on my win7, all without problems. but in the end all MT5 cannot be used with the same problem as above.
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hello guys, I am trying to run Meta Trader 5 on my 64bit Windows 7 PC , how to fix this issue ?
''The procedure entry point EventSetInformation could not be located in the dynamic link library ADVAPI32.dll''
thank you for your help guys