I'm not big fan of backtesting, and I know from the first page that this is a beta, however, can you list any feature or limitation for backtesting in MT5, just like you do with every build of MT5. Or is MT5 backtesting's feature and limitation more like (or less like) the same with MT4 (click here) ?.
It was a beta a long time ago (look at the date of the first message - April 2010).

If anything changes in the strategy tester, it's indicated in the "what's new" messages. Or what do you mean?

All features and limitations are described in the user guide, MQL5 reference, and in the articles (Tester section: The Fundamentals of Testing in MetaTrader 5 -especially this one, Speed Up Calculations with the MQL5 Cloud Network, Guide to Testing and Optimizing of Expert Advisors in MQL5, etc.)

 
alexey: and what about the lack of commission of strategy tester results? ->  https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/6672. There was no response for some time so I have already filed a bug.
Answered you there, Enigma
 
Thanks.
 

Hi everyone,

glancing back through the comments on the "Strategy Tester" it is apparant that many problems have turned up in its use in the past.

How is it today?


After using it for a while in lieu of an alternative, I can state definately that it is practically useless for me because the results are so varied. Even using the same EA without modifications for testing purposes gets me totally different results every time.

Perhaps it is just limited in capacity, the more complicated the program the less reliable?

What are your experiences?

Thanks,

Locan dasn

 
Can you me if we will test EA over optimization period (exactly the same interval of time) we must have the same results as in time optimization or results will be different. If different how significant can be this difference ?

 

Hello, I have tested an EA with the strategy tester, but the position holding time of all the positions is zero!!!

Can anybody help me?

TnxPosition_HoldingTime_Distribution


 

HI,

