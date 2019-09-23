MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester! - page 7
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
It was a beta a long time ago (look at the date of the first message - April 2010).
If anything changes in the strategy tester, it's indicated in the "what's new" messages. Or what do you mean?
All features and limitations are described in the user guide, MQL5 reference, and in the articles (Tester section: The Fundamentals of Testing in MetaTrader 5 -especially this one, Speed Up Calculations with the MQL5 Cloud Network, Guide to Testing and Optimizing of Expert Advisors in MQL5, etc.)
It was a beta a long time ago (look at the date of the first message - April 2010).
If anything changes in the strategy tester, it's indicated in the "what's new" messages. Or what do you mean?
All features and limitations are described in the user guide, MQL5 reference, and in the articles (Tester section: The Fundamentals of Testing in MetaTrader 5 -especially this one, Speed Up Calculations with the MQL5 Cloud Network, Guide to Testing and Optimizing of Expert Advisors in MQL5, etc.)
Answered you there, Enigma
Answered you there, Enigma
Hi everyone,
glancing back through the comments on the "Strategy Tester" it is apparant that many problems have turned up in its use in the past.
How is it today?
After using it for a while in lieu of an alternative, I can state definately that it is practically useless for me because the results are so varied. Even using the same EA without modifications for testing purposes gets me totally different results every time.
Perhaps it is just limited in capacity, the more complicated the program the less reliable?
What are your experiences?
Thanks,
Locan dasn
Hello, I have tested an EA with the strategy tester, but the position holding time of all the positions is zero!!!
Can anybody help me?
Tnx
HI,
Can anyone recommend please an Australian forex broker with low fee's thats completely legit, has a low deposit and that uses MT5 ?
regards
Simon
HI,
Can anyone recommend please an Australian forex broker with low fee's thats completely legit, has a low deposit and that uses MT5 ?
regards
Simon