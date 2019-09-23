MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester! - page 2
Hi,
How can i test multiple Currency at all ?? I can select only 1 symbol in symbol combobox .
Visualisation will be included later.
So, currently it's inferior to MT4 ST? Or am I just missing the optimization results somewhere? Will optimization also be added later?
See the first page on this topic, please.
I've installed new MT5,
but launching strategy tester (using built in EA - e.g. MACD) in the default installation no trades occur.
This happen also selecting "All period" option.
Am I missing something?
Thanks
Alex
Do you have the chart data for that timeframe and currency pair you are testing on?