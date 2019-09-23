MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester! - page 2

New comment
 
yster:

Hi,

How can i test multiple Currency at all ?? I can select only 1 symbol in symbol combobox .

Seems it works, even if you select only one.
 
How do I see the visualization? I don't even see an optimization graph/results when I set some input parameters to ranges...
 
Got updated to Build 269, but still can't see the optimization results/graph or any new fancy visualization.
 
Visualisation will be included later.

 
TheEconomist:
Visualisation will be included later.

So, currently it's inferior to MT4 ST? Or am I just missing the optimization results somewhere? Will optimization also be added later?
 
enivid:
So, currently it's inferior to MT4 ST? Or am I just missing the optimization results somewhere? Will optimization also be added later?

See the first page on this topic, please.


 
Rosh:

See the first page on this topic, please.


Wow. That was really tricky :).
 

I've installed new MT5,

but launching strategy tester (using built in EA - e.g. MACD) in the default installation no trades occur.

This happen also selecting "All period" option.

Am I missing something?

Thanks

Alex 

 
Financialabs:

I've installed new MT5,

but launching strategy tester (using built in EA - e.g. MACD) in the default installation no trades occur.

This happen also selecting "All period" option.

Am I missing something?

Thanks

Alex 

Do you have the chart data for that timeframe and currency pair you are testing on?
 
enivid:
Do you have the chart data for that timeframe and currency pair you are testing on?
Yes...but unfortunately nothing happens....
1234567
New comment