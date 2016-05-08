Is support of MQL5.COM not treating clients accordingly?
Well, maybe you've heard about: take it or leave it
Agree but they could handle a bit better their client support. Have you heard the phrase Client is always right?
I am wondering if it's not heavily linked to cultural considerations. Interesting topic.
This actually cross my mind also. But cannot be and I dont know where to present my compilaint :) thats why I have pressented the issue. I have talking with multiple service desk via internet during my life and I actually worked in a company that I have to do a lot of client service. Believe me this is the worst treatment I have received and the service desk seems to follow no logic when they are answering. Im not saying they are insulting me maybe they are insulting my intelligence that is worse :)
I know what you are talking about :
It's also a big mystery to me. Hence my supposition about cultural behavior, but it could be interesting to have more inputs from people of different cultures around the world.
I know what you are talking about :
It's also a big mystery to me. Hence my supposition about cultural behavior, but it could be interesting to have more inputs from people of different cultures around the world.
Maybe it have a cultural component, also they should adapt whatever cultural component they have to the clients they are working with (worldwide). But if you dont take in account that, the service is just poor and left clients dissatisfied. Probably if the monopoly of metaquotes change this would be not the case, and believe when I say they will try harder.
PD: Is that a vote for Service quality? Can I access that? I would like to vote :)
Maybe it have a cultural component, also they should adapt whatever cultural component they have to the clients they are working with (worldwide). But if you dont take in account that, the service is just poor and left clients dissatisfied. Probably if the monopoly of metaquotes change this would be not the case, and believe when I say they will try harder.
PD: Is that a vote for Service quality? Can I access that? I would like to vote :)
For sure.
What do you mean ?
I see you posted an image of Service quality, I want to know where that comes from.
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I write Service Desk asking them to move back my signal from Archive because I executed an EA that came with a bug and opened infinite entry orders and the signal was right to be move to archive. But then I explaned the case as it was an human error and I have corrected the EA. The support has been unwingly to listen or to provide a logical explanation why I cannot moved back to normal instead of archive, to make things worse my other signal was also running the buggy EA and it still running normal not in archive, of course support failed to give an explanation.
It is the second time that Im not very happy how they handle a situation, they should learn how to treat clients in my opinion. Support seems a dictator instead of being there to help.
Anyone has same experiences?