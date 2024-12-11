How to dock floating windows

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I have Metatrader 4 installed on a Mac, the Line studies window has become undocked, how do I dock this ?

 

 

 

 
richardchan66:

I have Metatrader 4 installed on a Mac, the Line studies window has become undocked, how do I dock this ?

 

 

 

Double-click on the title bar "Line Studies".
 
richardchan66:

I have Metatrader 4 installed on a Mac, the Line studies window has become undocked, how do I dock this ?

 

 

 

Hi I have the same problem. Did you solve this?
 

I found this in another forum and worked for me. I hope it helps you as well.


  1. Go to the Metatrader installation directory and click on the CONFIG directory.
  2. Rename the file TERMINAL.INI to TERMINAL.OLD
  3. Restart Metatrader
  4. On restart Metatrader creates a new TERMINAL.INI file
  5. You may need to close down the navigation pane / terminal window etc to get MT4 looking how you like it but all your charts remain intact and the disappearing tool-bar issue will be solved.
 
Double click on "Line Studies" work for me.. Thanks.
 

I had same troubles with Data Window

I searched its entry in terminal.ini (using Git), it is stored in [BarState-Bar12] section.

If you set Floating to 0 and Docking to 1 in terminal.ini, you'll have it docked upon the next launch.

...
[BarState-Bar12]
BarID=59423
Visible=1
Horz=1
Floating=0
XPos=1557
YPos=199
Docking=1
...

 

This is how I fix the problem, just click and drap.

Check image:



 
Nguyen Duy Thanh:

This is how I fix the problem, just click and drap.

Check image:



THANK YOU SO MUCH

 
Nguyen Duy Thanh #:

This is how I fix the problem, just click and drap.

Check image:



Only Timeframe Toolbar is not work
 
hi, anyone can help, my marketwatch is undock my navigator is undocked, how to dock it? using mac on mt4
 
Geri_ #:

I had same troubles with Data Window

I searched its entry in terminal.ini (using Git), it is stored in [BarState-Bar12] section.

If you set Floating to 0 and Docking to 1 in terminal.ini, you'll have it docked upon the next launch.

...
[BarState-Bar12]
BarID=59423
Visible=1
Horz=1
Floating=0
XPos=1557
YPos=199
Docking=1
...

Worked for me - thanks
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