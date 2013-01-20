How to undock / dock a chart window in MT5 manually?
Hugoman:
Thanks a lot in advance, Hugoman
Hello all,
I am wondering whether there is a capability in MetaTrader 5 to undock (and re-embed) a chart window in order to move it to another screen for example. I would like to drag a chart window in MT5 and would like to drop it 'outside' of MT5. Do you know whether this is possible?
Thanks a lot in advance, Hugoman
You have to use third party software. Just google dock chart metatrader.
You are already get the answer so please don't double posting.
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Hello all,
I am wondering whether there is a capability in MetaTrader 5 to undock (and re-embed) a chart window in order to move it to another screen for example. I would like to drag a chart window in MT5 and would like to drop it 'outside' of MT5. Do you know whether this is possible?
Thanks a lot in advance, Hugoman