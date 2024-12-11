How to dock floating windows - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I struggled a lot and after playing and trying different ways here is my solution: there is a very thin two line toghether indicated by arrow in the image, you one click there and drag your undocked window to wherever u want to snap it.