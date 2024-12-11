How to dock floating windows - page 2

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I struggled a lot and after playing and trying different ways here is my solution: there is a very thin two line toghether indicated by arrow in the image, you one click there and drag your undocked window to wherever u want to snap it. 
 
canavar034 #:
I struggled a lot and after playing and trying different ways here is my solution: there is a very thin two line toghether indicated by arrow in the image, you one click there and drag your undocked window to wherever u want to snap it. 
Thank you !!
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