Mac issue with floating windows for MT5

I am using a MacPro, and I just came across a problem with MetaTrader 5 when by mistake I undocked a window and it would not dock back. So I found a solution:

Close the MT5 terminal and then you have to find the terminal.ini file inside the meta trader installation folder in applications. Open the terminal.ini file and inside search for docking. Replace all the values for docking to 1 and then all the floating values to 0. Save the file and reopen the platform.

I hope it helps. Also it might work for MT4, I don't know as I am using MT5.

 
Thank you!!! That was a big help.
 
More than happy to help.

 
Could you explain how you can research the terminal.ini file in the application.
I can open the application data package but then 🤷‍♀️, where is it in this maze?
I am on Mac Pro with OS Monterey

Thx in advance 🤪

 
Very helpful. Thank you!
 

@jimmat - there you go. I trust you can find the ini file in there. Be careful and precise with the records and values as I didn't make it in my first attempt. But then it worked ;)


 

Edit the configuration file (/Config/terminal.ini) didn't work for me, but I deleted the file and I restarted the terminal and now works fine.

 
Tried bot methods but still have floating windows that cannot be redocked. Are there any new solutions after one year?
 
I know one way only (it works for me all the time):

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

MT5 view settings

Alain Verleyen, 2017.10.21 18:25

I had similar problem and solve it this way :

  1. Terminal started. 
  2. File menu->Open Data Folder
  3. Double click on "Config" to open the folder.
  4. Close the MT5 terminal.
  5. Delete the file Terminal.ini
  6. Restart your Terminal, problem should be fixed (you could have to set your toolbars/windows as you like the first time).

 
Thanks. I already deleted it and restarted from the tip of Alvaro above. But I still cannot fit the floating windows between other windows unfortunately.

 
You can try to move the window by mouse to the right place (I am doing it sometimes when I do not have time to use the way of deleting *.ini file for example).
