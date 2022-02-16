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xm broker
am new to binary and using TRADEO and so far its good ..would like to get more info on binary
thanks
am new to binary and using TRADEO and so far its good ..would like to get more info on binary
thanks
I read recently they are trying to push through a warning protocol that will warn people for very risky and... toxic areas in financial markets.
What info exactly are you looking for ?
Avatrade
Saxo Bank
FXDD
I have traded with Saxo Bank a couple of years ago. 10 pips spread on EURUSD atm options, a bit high. Dont know where they are now...
Avatrade
Saxo Bank
FXDD
I have traded with Saxo Bank a couple of years ago. 10 pips spread on EURUSD atm options, a bit high. Dont know where they are now...
Saxo actually called me to ask me if i wanted to trade with them but the guy on the phone only wanted my money.
It was very obvious because i started to ask him a few important questions, and he had no idea how to answer them.
He had no idea what he was talking about and was just fireing his standard package at me and so i politely declined.
Many of these brokers use a simulated reality system which mean that your orders will never leave their systems.
Be careful and watch out for those.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
looking for good forex broker
profit143, 2016.12.02 08:34Can anyone suggest me the goof, genuine and reliable forex trading broker / site for forex and binary trading. I will be grateful and obliged
I use GDMFX