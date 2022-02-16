Option Broker - page 2
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I was using fx Glory recently, Was pretty good, Minimum investment was 5$, But otherwise it was good.
Everybody else is saying that they are scammers just look on google fx glory + scam.
Everybody else is saying that they are scammers just look on google fx glory + scam.
I never had a problem, Can not say anything.
Yeah, thanks but no thanks.
Binary options brokers receive a fee if your trade loses. Some brokers require a trading fee each time they execute a transaction. If a broker requires both fees, make sure the total of the two is within a reasonable rate, such as 10 % to 15%. Most of them are helpful, but that does not mean they should receive the Lion's share of the success.
I was asked same while trading under alpari.com
Binary option orders stays on "broker" server!
And they take "fee" when you loose or win.
If you win they usually takes 15%. You set 1$ win 1.85$(but must be 2$)
If you loose thet take 100%. You set 1$ win 0
xm broker
Trust Capital
Ask to speak with Noura
Trust Capital
Ask to speak with Noura