Option Broker - page 2

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I was using fx Glory recently, Was pretty good, Minimum investment was 5$, But otherwise it was good. 
 
Luisaluisa:
I was using fx Glory recently, Was pretty good, Minimum investment was 5$, But otherwise it was good. 

Everybody else is saying that they are scammers just look on google fx glory + scam.
 
Marco vd Heijden:

Everybody else is saying that they are scammers just look on google fx glory + scam.
I never had a problem, Can not say anything. 
 
Luisaluisa:
I never had a problem, Can not say anything. 


Yeah, thanks but no thanks.

 
I've used Interactive Broker ..so far so good..Trade Work Station platform
[Deleted]  
mac131:
Binary options brokers receive a fee if your trade loses. Some brokers require a trading fee each time they execute a transaction. If a broker requires both fees, make sure the total of the two is within a reasonable rate, such as 10 % to 15%. Most of them are helpful, but that does not mean they should receive the Lion's share of the success.

I was asked same while trading under alpari.com

Binary option orders stays on "broker" server!

And they take "fee" when you loose or win.

If you win they usually takes 15%. You set 1$ win 1.85$(but must be 2$)

If you loose thet take 100%. You set 1$ win 0

 

xm broker

 

Trust Capital


Ask to speak with Noura

 
George Georgoudakis:

Trust Capital


Ask to speak with Noura

http://lmgtfy.com/?q=trust+capital+scam
Let me google that for you
Let me google that for you
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Let Me Google That For You
 
xm broker 
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