Can you give some details ?
I keep the software window open and keep my internet connection on. after every time i get back to my pc, see the software window is not there. No error message appear nothing happened. Should i re install the software?
My MT5 agents continually uninstall themselves. I really do have a 48 core server machine and a 24 core server machine in a rack downstairs. Is there some way to get my setups whitelisted or something? It looks like whatever validation is in place keeps incorrectly uninstalling all my Xeon machines. I suppose I could write a program to keep installing them, but that seems silly. At first, I just kept manually reinstalling the services. After about four or five times, I realized something was wrong and found this thread. Is there some better way to validate the actual existence of the physical cores? It seems like the system is making assumptions about my setup and just shutting things down inappropriately.
I do not know how it may be related to your case but it is some limitation:
what is the maximum agent i can install ?
Sergey Golubev, 2020.08.08 06:31Per computer:
Tester agents/Remote agents/MQL5 Cloud Network agents/MetaTester 5 Agents Manager are no longer available for use in the 32-bit terminals: they can work only in the 64-bit systems: read more here
And according to the first post of this thread (which topic starter/OP made in 2012) - he should have 4 agents and 8 agents as a maximum:
Problem with MetaTester - Services are uninstalling themselves
Freeza007, 2012.07.21 01:51
Hi,
I'm selling my computing resources through MetaTester build 674 software on two PCs with this account.
PC1: Core-i5 2400S (4 cores), 8GB RAM, 25 GB free SSD space; Windows 2008 R2; 12 agents (running fine)
PC2: Core-i7 3720QM (8 cores), 16 GB RAM, 76 GB free SSD space; Windows 7 x64; planned 40 agents
...