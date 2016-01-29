Script to build a synthetic pair for mt4?
there are many ways to do this.
you can for example let the robot open two positions, or you can let the robot scan the open orders and automatically add the other order when you manually open up a position.
also you can add the dual profits and losses so you get the product of the two and plot is as comment on the chart.
then you can also make it close both order when a specific profit product is reached, or you can, once in profit close the losing position and let the winner run out..
so basically first you will have to choose and then describe the exact mechanism you want to use.
your are definitely thinking in a correct direction here.
i will be happy to help you if you construct a flow diagram.
Is there a order script that let's me build a synthetic pair?
e.g.- I want to create a EURUSD synthetic using the JPY. So it would place and order to long EURJPY and short USDJPY simultanesouly, as well as calculate the correct amount I need to take to stay dollar neutral.
Does anything like this exist? Thanks in advance.
Your target is triangular arbitrage?
Many strategies based on triangular arbitrage.
Friendly advice: It wastes your time!
there are many ways to do this.
you can for example let the robot open two positions, or you can let the robot scan the open orders and automatically add the other order when you manually open up a position.
also you can add the dual profits and losses so you get the product of the two and plot is as comment on the chart.
then you can also make it close both order when a specific profit product is reached, or you can, once in profit close the losing position and let the winner run out..
so basically first you will have to choose and then describe the exact mechanism you want to use.
your are definitely thinking in a correct direction here.
i will be happy to help you if you construct a flow diagram.
Your target is triangular arbitrage?
Many strategies based on triangular arbitrage.
Friendly advice: It wastes your time!
Your target is triangular arbitrage?
Many strategies based on triangular arbitrage.
Friendly advice: It wastes your time!
you can use MX Graph for free at https://www.draw.io/
here i made an example for you.
So you can make your own by removing and adding flow components this is very useful when designing and writing the final code blocks and modules.
- www.draw.io
you can use MX Graph for free at https://www.draw.io/
here i made an example for you.
So you can make your own by removing and adding flow components this is very useful when designing and writing the final code blocks and modules.
This is probably pretty sloppy from a coders persepctive, but tell me if this makes any sense. Let me know if something doesn't make sense.
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/909
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/14596
The order Panel for MT4 will be on the Market soon.
This is probably pretty sloppy from a coders persepctive, but tell me if this makes any sense. Let me know if something doesn't make sense.
Yes it does make sense but requires manual input the way you wrote it.
If you want to have it fully automated then you must either have it sense new positions or open new position previously before applying the calculation.
So the question is do you want it to trade on it's own, or do you want it to be of assistance only?
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Is there a order script that let's me build a synthetic pair?
e.g.- I want to create a EURUSD synthetic using the JPY. So it would place and order to long EURJPY and short USDJPY simultanesouly, as well as calculate the correct amount I need to take to stay dollar neutral.
Does anything like this exist? Thanks in advance.