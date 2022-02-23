Experts: Simple Copier - page 3

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Hi, can I use more master account and only one slave?

thanks 

 
Rstislav Majcinik:

Hi, can I use more master account and only one slave?

thanks 

Hi. No, you can't. But there is a such copier in the market
 
H,  please can someone explain to me how this Ea works coz i tried and its not working. thanks.
 

I know this old thread but I can't get Simple_Copier working. any ideas

 

Hi, I have downloaded your code file and COMPILED it and run it on a 2 diff instances of GCI on same computer 1 was selected as master another as slave, NOTHING worked. and, i traded with different lot sizes nothing got copied and i just copied file into MQL4>>>Experts directory.



I also want to know what if i have already an EA running on the system then what should i do will it copy the trades of the whole instance or just the chart which it is placed on??



Thanking You,

Pavan santani

 

Hi my man, 
very exellent work you made..
but why on my metatrader4 its doesnt work??
i've cek all and nothing wrong..
maybe you can give me a little clue..
please forgive me ... already bothered you man..

Thanks a lot my man..

 
Guntoro Eko Cahyono:

Hi my man, 
very exellent work you made..
but why on my metatrader4 its doesnt work??
i've cek all and nothing wrong..
maybe you can give me a little clue..
please forgive me ... already bothered you man..

Thanks a lot my man..

At my side it works.

 
Nice code, I love you!
 
I just got this code and down loaded it into my experts file.  No issues there.  But when I load it and turn it on, it clears all of my indicators from my charts as well as my symbol changer. If I reload my template I'll get my template back but the Trade Copier is off, Reload the copier and everything else is shut off again.  Do I need to save it as part of my template?  if so, how do I quickly turn it off and on?  Can I turn it off and on the the Auto Trading Button?    What is the issue? 
 

This EA just work same account in same metatrader, if diffrent metatrader (diffrent account) on same computer it doesn't work.

Can you add some code so EA work diffrent account in same computer ?




thanks

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