Experts: Simple Copier - page 3
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Hi, can I use more master account and only one slave?
thanks
Hi, can I use more master account and only one slave?
thanks
I know this old thread but I can't get Simple_Copier working. any ideas
Hi, I have downloaded your code file and COMPILED it and run it on a 2 diff instances of GCI on same computer 1 was selected as master another as slave, NOTHING worked. and, i traded with different lot sizes nothing got copied and i just copied file into MQL4>>>Experts directory.
I also want to know what if i have already an EA running on the system then what should i do will it copy the trades of the whole instance or just the chart which it is placed on??
Thanking You,
Pavan santani
Hi my man,
very exellent work you made..
but why on my metatrader4 its doesnt work??
i've cek all and nothing wrong..
maybe you can give me a little clue..
please forgive me ... already bothered you man..
Thanks a lot my man..
Hi my man,
very exellent work you made..
but why on my metatrader4 its doesnt work??
i've cek all and nothing wrong..
maybe you can give me a little clue..
please forgive me ... already bothered you man..
Thanks a lot my man..
At my side it works.
This EA just work same account in same metatrader, if diffrent metatrader (diffrent account) on same computer it doesn't work.
Can you add some code so EA work diffrent account in same computer ?
thanks