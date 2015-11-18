PROBLEM
To me it looks that your "Expert 4" has partially closed (partially) 0.08 lot (due to a tp) of the original sell order with 0.1 lot and finally the leaving 0.02 lots due to another reason.
Can you tell me more about the "Expert 4"?
To me it looks that your "Expert 4" has partially closed (partially) 0.08 lot (due to a tp) of the original sell order with 0.1 lot and finally the leaving 0.02 lots due to another reason.
Can you tell me more about the "Expert 4"?
So
If I can have a look at the code I can tell you.
//| 4.mq4 |
//| Copyright 2015, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|https://www.mql5.com/en/users/soubra2003|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2015, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/users/soubra2003"
#property version "1.00"
#property strict
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//---
//---
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
{
//---
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//---
void OnTick()
{
int ticket;
int MAGICNUMBER = 0;
int slippage = 0;
if (OrdersTotal() == 0)
{
//SELL
if (iRSI(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,14,PRICE_CLOSE,0)>70)
ticket = OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELL,0.10,Bid,slippage,Bid+(100*Point),Bid-(10*Point),NULL,MAGICNUMBER,0,0);
//BUY
if (iRSI(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,14,PRICE_CLOSE,0)<30)
ticket = OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,0.10,Ask,slippage,Ask-(100*Point),Ask+(10*Point),NULL,MAGICNUMBER,0,0);
}
}
//--- end
hmm - ?? Where is the close of the orders or did you do it manually?
How? One click trading? Then I guess you yourself have closed the order partially: instead of 0.1 there were 0.08 in the lot-field.
A couple of seconds later you find the residual lots and closed them.
hmm - ?? Where is the close of the orders or did you do it manually?
How? One click trading? Then I guess you yourself have closed the order partially: instead of 0.1 there were 0.08 in the lot-field.
A couple of seconds later you find the residual lots and closed them.
no
no
no
not closed by hand
sure
you can check log files
or even log in by the master pass mentioned above for (mt4)
---
dear
if you carefully reviewed the simple condition in the strategy then you will understand that the manually closed orders will not reopen again.....
---
so?? what you guess
**LOG FILES ARE AVAILABLEI will contact the SERVICE DESK and reply to u
Check MailBox, you will understand. it is from broker.
1) This is wrong:
"if you carefully reviewed the simple condition in the strategy then you will understand that the manually closed orders will not reopen again....."
If an order is closed partially an new order with a new ticket-number is opened by the broker with the remaining lots!
2) Where and how were the other orders closed - if not manually. There is nothing in your code?
BTW: Please use the SRC-button if you post the code!.
1) This is wrong:
"if you carefully reviewed the simple condition in the strategy then you will understand that the manually closed orders will not reopen again....."
If an order is closed partially an new order with a new ticket-number is opened by the broker with the remaining lots!
2) Where and how were the other orders closed - if not manually. There is nothing in your code?
BTW: Please use the SRC-button if you post the code!.
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HI
PLEASE
LOOK AT THE IMAGE HERE
WHY THIS ORDER PARTLY CLOSED AND RETURNED
PLZ LOOK AT THE COMMENT (from #203.......846)
THIS IS DANGER
----------------------------------------------
THE PASSWORD OF THIS ACCOUNT IS
SERVER AS IN IMAGE ABOVE
LOOK AT ATTACHED LOG FILE