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HI

PLEASE

LOOK AT THE IMAGE HERE

 

 WHY THIS ORDER PARTLY CLOSED AND RETURNED

PLZ LOOK AT THE COMMENT (from #203.......846)

THIS IS DANGER

----------------------------------------------

THE PASSWORD OF THIS ACCOUNT IS

Login:120051183
Password:c5ukcly
Investor:oe7gheo

 

SERVER AS IN IMAGE ABOVE

 

LOOK AT ATTACHED LOG FILE

Files:
20151113.log  47 kb
 

To me it looks that your "Expert 4" has partially closed (partially) 0.08 lot (due to a tp) of the original sell order with 0.1 lot and finally the leaving 0.02 lots due to another reason.

Can you tell me more about the "Expert 4"?

 
calli:

To me it looks that your "Expert 4" has partially closed (partially) 0.08 lot (due to a tp) of the original sell order with 0.1 lot and finally the leaving 0.02 lots due to another reason.

Can you tell me more about the "Expert 4"?

So
Why closed
It is just automated trading
if u look @ the remaining positions then u will find them are fully opened and fully closed  SAME EA
 
Mohammad Soubra:
So
Why closed
It is just automated trading
if u look @ the remaining positions then u will find them are fully opened and fully closed  SAME EA
If I can have a look at the code I can tell you.
 
calli:
If I can have a look at the code I can tell you.
! Ok this is the code 
But i am sure it is not coding problem




//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 4.mq4 |
//| Copyright 2015, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|https://www.mql5.com/en/users/soubra2003|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2015, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/users/soubra2003"
#property version "1.00"
#property strict
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//---

//---
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
{
//---

}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//---
void OnTick()
{
int ticket;
int MAGICNUMBER = 0;
int slippage = 0;

if (OrdersTotal() == 0) 
{
//SELL
if (iRSI(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,14,PRICE_CLOSE,0)>70)
ticket = OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELL,0.10,Bid,slippage,Bid+(100*Point),Bid-(10*Point),NULL,MAGICNUMBER,0,0);
//BUY
if (iRSI(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,14,PRICE_CLOSE,0)<30)
ticket = OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,0.10,Ask,slippage,Ask-(100*Point),Ask+(10*Point),NULL,MAGICNUMBER,0,0);
}
}
//--- end
 

hmm - ?? Where is the close of the orders or did you do it manually?

How? One click trading? Then I guess you yourself have closed the order partially:  instead of 0.1 there were 0.08 in the lot-field.

A couple of seconds later you find the residual lots and closed them.

 
calli:

hmm - ?? Where is the close of the orders or did you do it manually?

How? One click trading? Then I guess you yourself have closed the order partially:  instead of 0.1 there were 0.08 in the lot-field.

A couple of seconds later you find the residual lots and closed them.

no

no

no

not closed by hand

sure

you can check log files

or even log in by the master pass mentioned above for (mt4)

---

dear

if you carefully reviewed the simple condition in the strategy then you will understand that the manually closed orders will not reopen again.....

---

so?? what you guess 

**LOG FILES ARE AVAILABLE 

I will contact the SERVICE DESK and reply to u
 
Check MailBox, you will understand. it is from broker.
 
Trinh Dat:
Check MailBox, you will understand. it is from broker.
Have you logged into the account ???
 

1) This is wrong:

"if you carefully reviewed the simple condition in the strategy then you will understand that the manually closed orders will not reopen again....."

If an order is closed partially an new order with a new ticket-number is opened by the broker with the remaining lots!

2) Where and how were the other orders closed - if not manually. There is nothing in your code?

BTW: Please use the SRC-button if you post the code!.

 
calli:

1) This is wrong:

"if you carefully reviewed the simple condition in the strategy then you will understand that the manually closed orders will not reopen again....."

If an order is closed partially an new order with a new ticket-number is opened by the broker with the remaining lots!

2) Where and how were the other orders closed - if not manually. There is nothing in your code?

BTW: Please use the SRC-button if you post the code!.

Yes of course
Thank you for your reading with us
Plz particilate the problem with us by logfing int the account as mentioned above
AND look at the log file
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