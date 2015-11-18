PROBLEM - page 2

New comment
 
Trinh Dat:
Check MailBox, you will understand. it is from broker.

 
Trinh Dat:

No any messages like the above
 
My problem similar
 
Maybe it is a metatrader bug, but let us ALL find out what kind of mistake is it to help improving our MT4 AND to protect our money
 

problem: partial execution

it sometime appear when news release




 
Trinh Dat:

problem: partial execution

it sometime appear when news release




Dear
But my case in the mentioned account is not in events time
 
Mohammad Soubra:
Dear
But my case in the mentioned account is not in events time
because your is demo.
 
Trinh Dat:
because your is demo.
I have experience same in REAL
 
Mohammad Soubra:
I have experience same in REAL
So you must contact your broker.
 

Trinh Dat:
So you must contact your broker.

 

 

broker said it is TECHNICAL PROBLEM IN MT4 & THEY ARE NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR ANY MT4 PROBLEMS

123
New comment