PROBLEM - page 2
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problem: partial execution
it sometime appear when news release
problem: partial execution
it sometime appear when news release
Dear
because your is demo.
I have experience same in REAL
Trinh Dat:
So you must contact your broker.
broker said it is TECHNICAL PROBLEM IN MT4 & THEY ARE NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR ANY MT4 PROBLEMS