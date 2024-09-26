Historical Data - page 2
So what is a situation now ?? Is it still not possible to import historical data to MT5 ?? CSV reading maybe ?
Krzysztof
Never.
why never?
i think this needs to be done! brokers dont offer more than 6 months of historical M1 data, this is no where near enough to backtest with!
mt4 is useless with backtesting as it doesnt hold tick data and the reporting analytics are primitive compared to mt5.
does anyone know any brokers who offer more than 6 months in M1 back data?
thanks
Before starting testing I strongly recommend you download data (F2->choose currency pair->click 1 minute(M1)->Download). Without this step testing may be performed incorrectly.
