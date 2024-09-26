Historical Data - page 2

Please write a request to Service Desk (in your profile): attach full logs of agents, specify the server you are connected to, build and bitness of the client terminal, specify what settings you use in the strategy tester; if it is possible, attach the ea that you try to test so we could investigate what happens
 

So what is a situation now ?? Is it still not possible to import historical data to MT5 ?? CSV reading maybe ?

Krzysztof

 
Never.
 
why never?

i think this needs to be done! brokers dont offer more than 6 months of historical M1 data, this is no where near enough to backtest with!


mt4 is useless with backtesting as it doesnt hold tick data and the reporting analytics are primitive compared to mt5.


does anyone know any brokers who offer more than 6 months in M1 back data?


thanks

 
Paladin80:

Before starting testing I strongly recommend you download data (F2->choose currency pair->click 1 minute(M1)->Download). Without this step testing may be performed incorrectly.
I doestnt work that way on mt5
 
I was wrong
 
where to press F2? // loginin in the www.mql5.com?  or on the standalone terminal?
