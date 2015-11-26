New MetaTrader 4 Platform Build 900: Class Templates in MQL4 and Optimized Memory Use
Hello,
I don't know if this is the place to say but, an update I really would like to see is the storing location of the indicators , experts , includes, ....
I would love to see a centralised place for these when using multiple instances of MT4. I'm using 6 different ones. So I have to copy all my personal indicators and stuffs 6 times. No problem but it is getting a mess when working on different projects that use the same include files. Sometimes that is confusing cause opening the editor from within mt4 doen't always open the same editor and this causes me to work on the wrong files. The indicator compiles in another mt4 then.
It would be nice if MT4 loads all these things from the terminal folder level instead of the mql4 folder. That way only one folder would be needed that has all EA's for all MT4's. That would make my life much easier and probably a lot of other coders to. Another advantage would be we can have all templates there also. So all instances of MT4 load the same things.
This shouldn't be very difficult to do I think.
Something to think about maybe?
Thank you
regards
Youri
Hello,
I don't know if this is the place to say but, an update I really would like to see is the storing location of the indicators , experts , includes, ....
Hi Youri
I agree it would be a good feature to add. In the meantime, there is a work around if you're using windows by creating link folders with the MKLINK command. Check out some info here
Hi Youri
I agree it would be a good feature to add. In the meantime, there is a work around if you're using windows by creating link folders with the MKLINK command. Check out some info here
Thanks for the tip Stuart, this will save me some headaches ;-)
Think I will use /go?link=http://schinagl.priv.at/nt/hardlinkshellext/hardlinkshellext.html
Since I have some indi's tied to specific accounts I can't just link all of them.
grts
- schinagl.priv.at
It would be nice if MT4 loads all these things from the terminal folder level instead of the mql4 folder. That way only one folder would be needed that has all EA's for all MT4's. That would make my life much easier and probably a lot of other coders to. Another advantage would be we can have all templates there also. So all instances of MT4 load the same things.
+1
Great idea.
I hope Any better modern IDE for developing EA in metatrader
Hi,
I would like to see flexibility in what optimizations can be worked with in the MT4 STRATEGY TESTER. I have and use lots of MT4 code and my broker uses MT4 and I do not want to move to MT5.
For example, I am looking at the "Optimization Results" tab. Here only a fixed number of OUTPUT parameter statistics are shown such as Profit, Total Trades etc. How about other stats such as "Total Losses", "Total Wins" etc similarly as it is shown on the "Report" tab for a single run of the tester?
A second useful addition would be to have the ability to choose the test parameters and have a number of them optimized, one at a time, rather than one optimized against all the others simultaneously which requires an exponential amount of computations.
Like this it would allow a user to find an approximate optimal value especially when testing EAs in different trading pairs.
I can imagine that this extra functionality would not be difficult to add into the Results and graph tabs of the Strategy Tester?
I would like to see flexibility in what optimizations can be worked with in the MT4 STRATEGY TESTER. I have and use lots of MT4 code and my broker uses MT4 and I do not want to move to MT5.
For example, I am looking at the "Optimization Results" tab. Here only a fixed number of OUTPUT parameter statistics are shown such as Profit, Total Trades etc. How about other stats such as "Total Losses", "Total Wins" etc similarly as it is shown on the "Report" tab for a single run of the tester?
Some time ago I have used Excel for such purposes. See https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/102365
It is Russian but you can use Google Translate
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New MetaTrader 4 Platform Build 900: Class Templates in MQL4 and Optimized Memory Use
MetaTrader 4 platform update is to be released on Thursday, October 22, 2015. The update will feature the following changes:
MetaTrader 4 Client Terminal build 900
Execution result:
TemplTest EURUSD,M1: Dbl: 20.0 21.0 22.0 23.0 24.0 25.0 26.0 27.0 28.0 29.0
TemplTest EURUSD,M1: Int: 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19
The update will be available through the LiveUpdate system.