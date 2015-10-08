Do You Like MQL5.com must have the Members Chat feature? - page 2
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sounds like the same to me.
if your thinking about chat as in a chat room for more then two people then who is going to maintain that?
there are several forex chatrooms and i do not think it's a good idea to have one on this website.
I like you because you always try to think in different ways and that's good. But before submit any comment, justify about comment maturity.
In my another post you loudly said that, lottery win and forex trading is the same. I never mind, I don't like to waste my time with unmatured comments.
Here, again you are saying, message and live chat sounds like the same to you. If you need any support from brokers, first try to live chat to solve the issue, if live chat off, then automatically they send a form to send message, you did not see anywhere? Okay, no problem, In this community, first we had "Message" option in the left sidebar, then they added another icon on the top bar for live messaging, now, if we think in your way,
Nothing difference between this 2 options, so why MQL5 did this changes? Maybe they did mistake or wrong, right?
They given 2 options, as per your view, who is going to maintain that?
See the image, what wrong MQL5 did as per your way?
i have no idea what you mean, or trying to say.
who is going to maintain points to a chat ROOM not a live chat or 2 person chat feature like we already have.
the poller could have been more precise, A CHAT ROOM.
a chat feature can be BOTH.
PS concerning your query about the gambling issue,
i said both are a form of gambling and this is certainly true for a very large portion of traders.
you go read that again.
i have no idea what you mean, or trying to say.
who is going to maintain points to a chat ROOM not a live chat or 2 person chat feature like we already have.
the poller could have been more precise, A CHAT ROOM.
a chat feature can be BOTH.
PS concerning your query about the gambling issue,
i said both are a form of gambling and this is certainly true for a very large portion of traders.
you go read that again.
Maybe there is misunderstanding. Poller mentioned here "Members Chat Features" , So, I understand, without "Chatrooms" this is not possible to chat, right? So, sentence is okay, there is nothing wrong with poller.
Reg your point in red:
Your question is clearly present what you mean between lottery and trading.
wow look at all the energy wasted on this.
this must end.
mister Pankaj D Costa, you are correct in whatever you believe.
wow look at all the energy wasted on this.
this must end.
mister Pankaj D Costa, you are correct in whatever you believe.
It's okay my friend, nothing should be end, to be continue, it will help each other to gather more knowledge.
Cheers.
Okay here is expert take. I think a chat might be helpful why?
1) Instant seeking of advice from whoever is online and not having to wait for someone to reply to your messages when they log in ages after you sent it
2) Quick posting of trading advice instead of flooding the forums i.e. If someone happens to think EURUSD will rise in the next few days they can post such updates in chat instead of forum because in forum the post will get outdated then a new member finds a post saying Buy EURUSD that was posted 1 year ago.
3) A chat based way to contact metaquotes support might also be quicker and more convenient
Okay here is expert take. I think a chat might be helpful why?
1) Instant seeking of advice from whoever is online and not having to wait for someone to reply to your messages when they log in ages after you sent it
2) Quick posting of trading advice instead of flooding the forums i.e. If someone happens to think EURUSD will rise in the next few days they can post such updates in chat instead of forum because in forum the post will get outdated then a new member finds a post saying Buy EURUSD that was posted 1 year ago.
3) A chat based way to contact metaquotes support might also be quicker and more convenient
Thanks for the positive explanation.
As per my view, it is most important for freelance section. When I am posting a job, I have to explain lot of requirement, honestly it's not smooth in message option, so maximum time we are using skype / gtalk messenger for instant chat and that is really helpful for both to work fast. So, MQL5 chat system will be a great helpful for freelance section also signal providers and subscribers.
Okay here is expert take. I think a chat might be helpful why?
1) Instant seeking of advice from whoever is online and not having to wait for someone to reply to your messages when they log in ages after you sent it
2) Quick posting of trading advice instead of flooding the forums i.e. If someone happens to think EURUSD will rise in the next few days they can post such updates in chat instead of forum because in forum the post will get outdated then a new member finds a post saying Buy EURUSD that was posted 1 year ago.
3) A chat based way to contact metaquotes support might also be quicker and more convenient
Thanks for the positive explanation.
As per my view, it is most important for freelance section. When I am posting a job, I have to explain lot of requirement, honestly it's not smooth in message option, so maximum time we are using skype / gtalk messenger for instant chat and that is really helpful for both to work fast. So, MQL5 chat system will be a great helpful for freelance section also signal providers and subscribers.