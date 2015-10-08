Do You Like MQL5.com must have the Members Chat feature?

New comment
 
  • 70% (33)
  • 30% (14)
Total voters: 47
 
This feature will be helpful to members, coz maximum time we have to use other messengers to chat fast reg any signal, EA, job etc purpose. Few month back MQL added one option to read message from the top bar but I think its not so helpful. Hope will get soon from MQL5 Community.
 
there is a chat feature what are you talking about
 
Marco vd Heijden:
there is a chat feature what are you talking about
Chat with Other Members on request. it could be useful to share friendly.
 


we already have that.

 
Marco vd Heijden:


we already have that.

Do you know what is chat feature and what is message feature?  
 
Marco vd Heijden:
there is a chat feature what are you talking about

That is not chat feature, that's called message. Yes, there is an option to live message but that is possible in one window, at a time can't handle 2 persons.

 

sounds like the same to me.

if your thinking about chat as in a chat room for more then two people then who is going to maintain that?

there are several forex chatrooms and i do not think it's a good idea to have one on this website.

 
Pankaj D Costa:

That is not chat feature, that's called message. Yes, there is an option to live message but that is possible in one window, at a time can't handle 2 persons.

Yes. Exactly Pankaj.
Marco vd Heijden:

sounds like the same to me.

if your thinking about chat as in a chat room for more then two people then who is going to maintain that?

there are several forex chatrooms and i do not think it's a good idea to have one on this website.

The Poll will give the results ,peoples like or dislike.
 
SHERIFF Hassan:
The Poll will give the results ,peoples like or dislike.

Like or not, you will not have it

 
Alain Verleyen:

Like or not, you will not have it

yes. i agreed. the poll is to know what members have in mind!
123
New comment