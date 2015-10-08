Do You Like MQL5.com must have the Members Chat feature?
there is a chat feature what are you talking about
we already have that.
we already have that.
there is a chat feature what are you talking about
That is not chat feature, that's called message. Yes, there is an option to live message but that is possible in one window, at a time can't handle 2 persons.
sounds like the same to me.
if your thinking about chat as in a chat room for more then two people then who is going to maintain that?
there are several forex chatrooms and i do not think it's a good idea to have one on this website.
That is not chat feature, that's called message. Yes, there is an option to live message but that is possible in one window, at a time can't handle 2 persons.
sounds like the same to me.
if your thinking about chat as in a chat room for more then two people then who is going to maintain that?
there are several forex chatrooms and i do not think it's a good idea to have one on this website.
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Like or not, you will not have it
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