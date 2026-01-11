Indonesian Member - page 17

New comment
 
Biantoro Kunarto:
sama sama, kadang butuh waktu juga pak

Ini jawabannya :)

The Administration checks the Seller's identity documents. Usually 10 working days are given for checking a User's application to register as a Seller, however the check can be completed sooner.


mungkin lagi banyak yang Reg, jadinya lama, dulu bapak berapa lama? 

 
Achmad Wijaya:

Ini jawabannya :)

The Administration checks the Seller's identity documents. Usually 10 working days are given for checking a User's application to register as a Seller, however the check can be completed sooner.


mungkin lagi banyak yang Reg, jadinya lama, dulu bapak berapa lama? 

Waktu saya dulu cepat pak, mungkin karena belum banyak :)
 
okelah kalo begitu nunggu aja, sambil ngopi hehe sampe beberapa hari ke depan :)
 

Di Reject, katanya gak boleh hasil scan, giliran upload yang foto malah Time Out Terus site nya.... puluhan kali di coba Time Out



Update, baru bisa Upload, nunggu lagi katanya hahaha

 
Sabar pak
 
Biantoro Kunarto:

Sabar pak



Akhirnya :D hehe

Finally
 
Selamat pak :) 
 
Biantoro Kunarto:
Selamat pak :) 
Terima kasih Pak, tinggal latihan dulu kek nya sebelum buka lapak hehe, ini masih coba demo dulu belum buka jualan
 
Hai, i m newbie from cilacap
 
Beni Kurniawan:
Hai, i m newbie from cilacap
Selamat datang di forum mql5 pak
1...101112131415161718192021222324...614
New comment