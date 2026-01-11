Indonesian Member - page 17
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
sama sama, kadang butuh waktu juga pak
Ini jawabannya :)
The Administration checks the Seller's identity documents. Usually 10 working days are given for checking a User's application to register as a Seller, however the check can be completed sooner.
mungkin lagi banyak yang Reg, jadinya lama, dulu bapak berapa lama?
Ini jawabannya :)
The Administration checks the Seller's identity documents. Usually 10 working days are given for checking a User's application to register as a Seller, however the check can be completed sooner.
mungkin lagi banyak yang Reg, jadinya lama, dulu bapak berapa lama?
Di Reject, katanya gak boleh hasil scan, giliran upload yang foto malah Time Out Terus site nya.... puluhan kali di coba Time Out
Update, baru bisa Upload, nunggu lagi katanya hahaha
Sabar pak
Akhirnya :D hehe
Selamat pak :)
Hai, i m newbie from cilacap