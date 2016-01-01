I have been losing at forex since August 2008, and I still have $0 in the bank. What should I do now it has been seven years? - page 4
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Do not risk in Forex more than 5% of your money.
Please continue trading, successful traders need a lot of losers to get money. :-)
If you are loosing continuously then you r a gainer. How? well, follow the same strategy you are doing & just alter the Buy/Sell. where your strategy will tell you to buy you put sell on that pair & where your strategy will tell you to sell you put buy on that pair. That's it, so simple. :)
Please continue trading, successful traders need a lot of losers to get money. :-)
If you are loosing continuously then you r a gainer. How? well, follow the same strategy you are doing & just alter the Buy/Sell. where your strategy will tell you to buy you put sell on that pair & where your strategy will tell you to sell you put buy on that pair. That's it, so simple. :)
Please continue trading, successful traders need a lot of losers to get money. :-)
Your biggest mistake was to invest real money before you started winning. Go back to demo accounts for about a year and research wide on available forex tools, resources and strategies.