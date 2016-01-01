I have been losing at forex since August 2008, and I still have $0 in the bank. What should I do now it has been seven years? - page 4

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Please continue trading, successful traders need a lot of losers to get money. :-)
 
Ghenadie Tumco:
Do not risk in Forex more than 5% of your money.
Maximum traders can't control this, because when they face 5% d/d, then started to think, maybe now market will be reverse and can close all the orders at least in break even, this way they increase the risk percentage from 5 to 10, 20, 30, 50 and finally they reached 100%. Its true. 
 
Alain Verleyen:
Please continue trading, successful traders need a lot of losers to get money. :-)
Alain Verleyen: you are right experience is gain by training and training come through trading . . . . . so continue if you want to get more usd
 
If you are loosing continuously then you r a gainer. How? well, follow the same strategy you are doing & just alter the Buy/Sell. where your strategy will tell you to buy you put sell on that pair & where your strategy will tell you to sell you put buy on that pair. That's it, so simple. :)
 
choyon:
If you are loosing continuously then you r a gainer. How? well, follow the same strategy you are doing & just alter the Buy/Sell. where your strategy will tell you to buy you put sell on that pair & where your strategy will tell you to sell you put buy on that pair. That's it, so simple. :)
If it were that easy, every loser could be a winner. Trust me, it's been tried a million times before and doesn't work. Give it a go yourself with a losing strategy in backtester and report back ;-)
 
Alain Verleyen:
Please continue trading, successful traders need a lot of losers to get money. :-)
Haha! TRUE! :)
 
choyon:
If you are loosing continuously then you r a gainer. How? well, follow the same strategy you are doing & just alter the Buy/Sell. where your strategy will tell you to buy you put sell on that pair & where your strategy will tell you to sell you put buy on that pair. That's it, so simple. :)
I did the same just few days back. I had applied scalping EA in demo account and excellent profit got. Then I used copy trade EA to copy in my real account from demo but real result is loss. Then I used reverse mood on real, that result also bad. You can say demo is different but already tried on real to real with reverse mood but result is bad. So, its can say verbally but different in practical. 
 
Alain Verleyen:
Please continue trading, successful traders need a lot of losers to get money. :-)
success
 
Your biggest mistake was to invest real money before you started winning. Go back to demo accounts for about a year and research wide on available forex tools, resources and strategies.
 
Tonny Obare:
Your biggest mistake was to invest real money before you started winning. Go back to demo accounts for about a year and research wide on available forex tools, resources and strategies.
My suggestion, no need to waste time with demo, we can learn in real platform with small amount also. If I invest only 10$ in cent account, 1000 cent is enough to test any strategy / practice etc. This is helpful for traders and better than demo practice. I saw lot of my friends, they are good in demo but same strategy not profitable in real due to various reasons. Real environment, real money definitely help to traders to go deeply. 
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