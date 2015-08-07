How to be an intelligent subscriber?
i don't think intelligent and subscriber go together.
when you decide to give away control over your capital, be it through a signal, or by buying or renting some ea, and/or running this somewhere on an unknown vps service, you most likely will, and deserve to loose.
i don't think intelligent and subscriber go together.
when you decide to give away control over your capital, be it through a signal, or by buying or renting some ea, and/or running this somewhere on an unknown vps service, you most likely will, and deserve to loose.
when it comes to giving away control over you capital, you better be harsh, or prepare to learn the lessons.
maybe you picked the greatest signal on the first occasion, but for many more this will not be the case.
that's more leaning towards luck then intelligence.
it is a bad idea to trust others with your money, period.
usually these people don't want to trade manually, are looking for some easy shortcut to financial freedom, and more.
someone showed me once, that forex is the most corrupt business in the world.
usually these people don't want to trade manually, are looking for some easy shortcut to financial freedom, and more.
This is one of the most important "key loss" point - amenable to lack of knowledge - along with poor money managment, the claim to begin with US$ 50 real account, earn and easily cover subscription fee.
People that spent US$ 2,000 for an EA, become signal provider with US$ 200 real account and the hope to recover initial costs...
People who actively try to increase the lotsize, taking a greater risk in front of signal provider...
I agree with Alain. There is exception to a rule.
There are several good strategies (also free) here on MQL5. The difference lies in understanding how and when to use them, accepting their limits.
You are a little harsh, there is always exception to a rule.
But usually exceptions happen rarely, and are not the norm, hence the name exceptions.
Marco is correct, if you are willing to let someone else control what investments you make, by way of signals in this case, and do not keep a close eye on them, then that person is kind of self-responsible for losing their money if it happens.
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How to be an intelligent subscriber?
Subscribers want a signal with high growth and low drawdown. Many signals trade in some months with nice result without publicity. When it is public later, it has a low drawdown. Be careful with these signals.