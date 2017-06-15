Time Lag With Data From MT4 - page 2
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It's a bit hard to compare the two taken also into account differences in spread etc.
If you have a possibility to run two terminals on different feeds, you can use the code below it will calculate and print the median price along with the last known server time into the expert journal, and then you can compare the two logs together to see the differences more clearly.
Thanks for the comments and suggestions, Marco. I think I need to review/revise my trading strategy to account for this differential somehow. Though four minutes can be a lifetime in forex! My reason for posting was to see if anyone else was experiencing the same thing, or had experienced something similar in the past. Apparently not so.
I've tried uninstalling MT4 and reloading, but no difference. Perhaps I should try a different provider?
If i was able to tell what will happen in about 4 min on x chart.... i would exactly know what to do...
But others want to switch provider to get rid of it, what is wrong with this world ?
It's like putting a bag of money on the street, most people will just walk by without even noticing it.
Others will notify other people saying "hey look a bag of money" and they walk along.
Only so few will say nothing at all, grab the bag, and get the heck out of there, before someone else notices it.
So, you mean the actual price is correct, but the chart is behind ?
I was under the impression you had two systems going, where,
But the difference can now be up to a couple of minutes for the same movements to occur, which is not normal. It's just...confusing.
Now that's confusing...
If either one is lagging, it does not matter which one.
I am confused now..
I use the MT4 charts to decide when to place a trade - based on the indicators I use to identify entry points. Because I'm in and out of the market quite quickly (two to five minutes) I need the MT4 charts to be within a few seconds of the price movements on the platform I use. When the difference is minutes and not seconds, the MT4 charts - with the current issues - are useless - the buy opportunity has been and gone. The difference is a bit like watching the news on TV now or reading it in the newspaper tomorrow morning. I can use the basic charts that the platform provides, but they are pitiful compared to MT4. I don't need to explain why.
I'm left wondering if MT4 is doing this deliberately to encourage people like me - who use the free demo account - to upgrade to a paid subscription. I just can't figure out why this has come about all of a sudden. And there's no guarantee a paid subscription won't suffer from the same problem, anyway.
Exactly.. so if i knew what was going to be in tomorrow morning's newspaper, i would place the bet today.
That's like buying tomorrow mornings newspaper, today.
You keep calling it problem, i take it, you are using a demo account, this means you can not reverse the trading, because you will end up with demo money am i correct?
I do not think MetaQuotes is doing this deliberately,
You write suffer from the same problem when real account..., where can i sign up for that ?