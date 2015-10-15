Faster and Simpler Purchase of Robots from the Market
MetaQuotes should change the agreement policy with developers, and enable full refund within 30 days for all products that do not perform or customers are unhappy with the customer relationship, so that Metaquotes will succeed in having an app store like Apple, where customer relationship is guaranteed.
Now, you can buy any Market application in a single step directly from your MetaTrader 4/5 terminal without registration. Simply click Buy and select the preferred payment method.
Then you will be redirected to the payment system web page to complete your purchase. PayPal, WebMoney, Neteller or a bank card - you can choose how to pay for your purchases from the store of ready-made robots and indicators.
After making a purchase, we still recommend that you register an account on MQL5.community, so that your purchased product is automatically linked to your account. An MQL5 account enables you to update the product and install it on multiple computers. Besides, an MQL5.community account gives you access to a plethora of other services for the MetaTrader platforms such as trading signals for copying deals of successful traders, virtual hosting for continuous operation of your applications and Freelance for ordering unique robots from developers.
Now, you know the quickest and easiest way to obtain a trading robot. More than 5 000 various MetaTrader applications are already waiting for you in the Market - simply choose and buy!
Hi,
I have bought the Pro pips EA from mql5 via visa card. But there is a small mistake when I logged in mql5 account in the web, not in MT4 platform. So when I downloaded the EA, it can be used only in the MT4 that downloaded the EA. In my mql5 account, the EA still havent been bought. How can I solved this problem?
P/S: I managed to contact admin of this website many times, since 18-Sep but no answer, one word, VERY DISAPPOINTED!!!
Hi,
I have bought the Pro pips EA from mql5 via visa card. But there is a small mistake when I logged in mql5 account in the web, not in MT4 platform. So when I downloaded the EA, it can be used only in the MT4 that downloaded the EA. In my mql5 account, the EA still havent been bought. How can I solved this problem?
P/S: I managed to contact admin of this website many times, since 18-Sep but no answer, one word, VERY DISAPPOINTED!!!
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Now, you can buy any Market application in a single step directly from your MetaTrader 4/5 terminal without registration. Simply click Buy and select the preferred payment method.
Then you will be redirected to the payment system web page to complete your purchase. PayPal, WebMoney, Neteller or a bank card - you can choose how to pay for your purchases from the store of ready-made robots and indicators.
After making a purchase, we still recommend that you register an account on MQL5.community, so that your purchased product is automatically linked to your account. An MQL5 account enables you to update the product and install it on multiple computers. Besides, an MQL5.community account gives you access to a plethora of other services for the MetaTrader platforms such as trading signals for copying deals of successful traders, virtual hosting for continuous operation of your applications and Freelance for ordering unique robots from developers.
Now, you know the quickest and easiest way to obtain a trading robot. More than 5 000 various MetaTrader applications are already waiting for you in the Market - simply choose and buy!