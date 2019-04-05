Payments via Skrill in MetaTrader 5
Skrill is a good, reliable system for money transfers. I've used it with some of the brokers I trade with.
Great news!!!.
But I need it for withdraw, not deposit. Will it be available for withdraw?
I cant see any link to facilitate payments using Neteller or Skrill????
Skrill should be for withdrawal
Super!
Nice addition!
Waseem Raza: Skrill should be for withdrawal
Vladislav Andruschenko: Super!
Eleni Anna Branou: Nice addition!
Please be aware that this is an old thread (November 2016), and that it seems that Skrill is no longer supported!
Fernando Carreiro:
Please be aware that this is an old thread (November 2016), and that it seems that Skrill is no longer supported!
Please be aware that this is an old thread (November 2016), and that it seems that Skrill is no longer supported!
Oh, I see Fernando. Thanks for clarifying that.
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The MetaTrader 5 platform now supports the Skrill payment system, which allows making online transaction in over 40 currencies by simply specifying an email address.
Skrill is the eighth payment method featured in the popular trading platform. MetaTrader 5 also supports Visa, MasterCard and UnionPay cards, as well as the MQL5.community, PayPal, WebMoney, Neteller and ePayments systems.
The MetaTrader 5 platform supports a wide range of payment options to help you purchase trading robots from the Market or pay for the Virtual Hosting and Signal subscriptions using your preferred payment method. Payments can be performed straight from the platform. In order to pay for a desired service using Skrill, select the appropriate payment option, enter your e-mail address, specify your password, and confirm the transaction:
Paying for trader services is fast and easy — MetaTrader 5 now supports the world's most popular payment methods!
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