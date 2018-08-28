Downloaded MT EA trades when I log into a different account...

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I downloaded a MT4 EA, and it seemed to be working well in the account and VPS I logged into.

But then I logged into a different account on the platform, and the EA started trading that account!

How do I stop this?  In this case I only want the EA to trade from one account.

I suppose I can close down all my charts before logging into the 2nd account, or can I open separate instances of the platform on one machine?


Regards

Andrew

 
andrew4789:

I downloaded a MT4 EA, and it seemed to be working well in the account and VPS I logged into.

But then I logged into a different account on the platform, and the EA started trading that account!

How do I stop this?  In this case I only want the EA to trade from one account.

I suppose I can close down all my charts before logging into the 2nd account, or can I open separate instances of the platform on one machine?


Regards

Andrew

You should disable auto trading, before you switch between accounts.


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