Downloaded MT EA trades when I log into a different account...
andrew4789:
I downloaded a MT4 EA, and it seemed to be working well in the account and VPS I logged into.
But then I logged into a different account on the platform, and the EA started trading that account!
How do I stop this? In this case I only want the EA to trade from one account.
I suppose I can close down all my charts before logging into the 2nd account, or can I open separate instances of the platform on one machine?
Regards
Andrew
You should disable auto trading, before you switch between accounts.
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I downloaded a MT4 EA, and it seemed to be working well in the account and VPS I logged into.
But then I logged into a different account on the platform, and the EA started trading that account!
How do I stop this? In this case I only want the EA to trade from one account.
I suppose I can close down all my charts before logging into the 2nd account, or can I open separate instances of the platform on one machine?
Regards
Andrew