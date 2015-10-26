Pay for Virtual Hosting and Signal Subscriptions Straight from the MetaTrader 5 Platform!

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Payment for virtual hosting and trading signal subscriptions can now be done directly from the MetaTrader 5 Platform. You can pay from your bank card or via one of the payment systems: WebMoney, Paypal, Neteller and Netbanx. No transaction fee is charged, and all financial operations are carried out using a secure connection over SSL.

The payment process is very simple. Open the virtual hosting wizard, select a server, choose a service plan and select a payment method. Authorize and confirm the transaction in the payment system wizard to complete the payment process and start using a virtual platform.




Straight from the platform, you can subscribe to a paid signal in just a few clicks. Select a suitable provider and choose a preferred payment method.




In the payment system wizard, authorize and confirm money transfer. Congratulations, you have just subscribed to a signal straight from your platform. It's so easy now!


Download MetaTrader 5 and pay for purchases straight from the platform >>

MetaTrader 5 Trading Platform for Forex Trading
MetaTrader 5 Trading Platform for Forex Trading
  • www.metatrader5.com
The MetaTrader 5 Trading Platform is designed to provide brokerage services to traders in Forex, CFD, Futures, as well as stock markets. Become a broker and start rendering services to traders on the financial markets.
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