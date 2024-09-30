New MetaTrader 4 Platform Build 830: Hotfix - page 6
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Новый терминал MetaTrader 4 Платформа построить 830: исправление
MetaTrader 4 обновление платформы выйдет в понедельник 25 мая 2015 Это исправление обновление сборки 830 следует предыдущий крупный релиз . Новая версия имеет исправления в функции CopyTime и исправления вопросов, представленных в крешлогам. Мы настоятельно рекомендуем вам установить это обновление.
Обновление будет доступно через систему LiveUpdate.
Добрый день. После 830 buld (25 мая 2015) не корректно работает - #resurs
у меня windows 7.
1 - не компилируется #resurs "<с кирилицей в адресе>". до 25 мая компелирывалась
- это не так важно, так как об этом предупреждается в новой справке.
2 - не работают как ресурс индикаторы (ниже)
#resurs "<indicator adres>"
OnInit(........)
{
double ind=iCustom(Symbol(),0, "::<indicator adres>",0,0);
Print(ind)// результат до 830 buld значение буфера /// результат в 830 buld 0 даже если буфер имеет другое значение
}
в журнале "эксперты" при запуске индикатора имеющего в себе #resurs пишется:
2015.05.30 17:14:49.455 cannot load resource 'C:\Program Files\FIBO Group\MQL4\indicators\options_expert.ex4::Indicators\fractal_for_options.ex4'
как теперь хранить индикаторы в роботе или индикаторе?
Have a good day.
After som strange behavior after installing 830 I I tried a new clean install. I then found out that that you can't choose installation folder anymore which means you can have only one mt4 installation. Hope this is just a mistake in 830 , if not I'm changing software..
You just have to click on Settings button.
I and an other participant in on other forum have serious problems with MT4/830 : symptom : After couple of hours one or some MT4-terminals (on different VPS) the network connection in MT4 dies . The connection field says "no connection" and it has no connection. All shown servers have n/a. Other MT4 instances MT4/830 survive and work properly on same or other VPS. Doing a rescan is partly o.k. some servers will have a ping value, some not. Establishing a connect is not possible when choosing one of the servers with ping value. MT4 is not crashed ina sense it is frozen, but there is no network activity. Restart of MT4 solves the problem for a while but 1 day or a couple of hours later MT4 'freezes' again. It is not related on the VPS because the remaining terminals work fine and otehr VPS are affected or not. We did not see this behaviour earlier than installing MT/830 for years. I had a stop of 5 terminals, then 2 and yesterday 1. The collegue had a 4 terminal stop on his VPS yesterday. I don't know his configuration but this is not random for both of us, this should be a systematic error Is this a bug in Build in MT4 Build 830 ?
Addition : we/both have different brokers and different vps providers with this problem. This is not related to vps or broker as it looks like.
Hotfix 830 build released.
Connect to MetaQuotes-Demo server to upgrade, please.
Hello Metaquotes:
In the past, I have reported some problems with the platform but I never received an answer (see for example http://forum.mql4.com/56115. Happily, that problem disappeared on Build 600+). I am currently seeing some strange issues with build 830. I currently cannot pinpoint exactly what's happening but an EA is not working the same way as in build 765. I'd like to know if someone will listen to me now if I document any issues.
Thanks,
Ricardo