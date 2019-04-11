OnTime работает, но фон графика не изменяется.
operlay:
Добрый день.
Цвет фона графика.
ChartRedraw();
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Добрый день.
Цвет фона графика.
Код такой не работает корректно.
Функция Печать корректно выводится по таймеру.
А график меняет цвет только по тику.
Должна быть какая-то функция, которая обновляет график. Видимо она обновляется только при приходе тика.
Можете подсказать?
Код представлен ниже ..
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| TimerColorGraph.mq4 |
//| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//| https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.00"
#property strict
#property indicator_chart_window
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//--- indicator buffers mapping
EventSetMillisecondTimer(1000);
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
int OnDeinit()
{
////--- indicator buffers mapping
EventKillTimer();
return 0;
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
const int prev_calculated,
const datetime &time[],
const double &open[],
const double &high[],
const double &low[],
const double &close[],
const long & tick_volume [],
const long & volume [],
const int & spread [])
{
// ---
// --- возвращаемое значение prev_calculated для следующего вызова
возвращать (rates_total);
}
// + ----------------------------------------------- ------------------- +
// | Функция таймера |
// + ----------------------------------------------- ------------------- +
void OnTimer ()
{
color currentColor;
currentColor = ChartBackColorGet (0);
Print ("Я тик с таймера до" + currentColor);
if (currentColor == clrRed) {
ChartBackColorSet (clrBlack, 0);
// Sleep (200);
вернуть;
}
if (currentColor == clrBlack) {
ChartBackColorSet (clrRed, 0);
// Sleep (200);
вернуть;
}
Print ("Я тик с таймера после" + currentColor);
}
void OnTick () {
}
// + ----------------------------------------------- ------------------- +
// + ----------------------------------------------- ------------------- +
// | Функция получает цвет фона графика. |
// + ----------------------------------------------- ------------------- +
color ChartBackColorGet (const long chart_ID = 0)
{
// --- подготовим переменную для получения цвета
длинный результат = clrNONE;
// --- сбросим значение ошибки
ResetLastError ();
// --- получим цвет фона графика
если (! ChartGetInteger (chart_ID, CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND, 0, результат))
{
// --- выведено сообщение об ошибке в журнале "Эксперты"
Print (__ FUNCTION __ + ", Error Code =", GetLastError ());
}
// --- вернем значение свойства графика
вернуть ((цвет) результат);
}
// + ----------------------------------------------- ------------------- +
// | Функция доступна цвет фона графика. |
// + ----------------------------------------------- ------------------- +
bool ChartBackColorSet (const color clr, const long chart_ID = 0)
{
// --- сбросим значение ошибки
ResetLastError ();
// --- установим цвет фона графика
если (! ChartSetInteger (chart_ID, CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND, CLR))
{
// --- выведено сообщение об ошибке в журнале "Эксперты"
Print (__ FUNCTION __ + ", Error Code =", GetLastError ());
возвращать (ложь);
}
// --- успешное выполнение
вернуться (истина);
}