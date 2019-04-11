OnTime работает, но фон графика не изменяется.

New comment
 

Добрый день.


Цвет фона графика.

Код такой не работает корректно.

Функция Печать корректно выводится по таймеру.

А график меняет цвет только по тику.

Должна быть какая-то функция, которая обновляет график. Видимо она обновляется только при приходе тика.

Можете подсказать?

Код представлен ниже ..

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//|                                              TimerColorGraph.mq4 |

//|                        Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp."

#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version   "1.00"

#property strict

#property indicator_chart_window

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

  {

//--- indicator buffers mapping

   

   EventSetMillisecondTimer(1000);

   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

  }

  int OnDeinit()

  {

////--- indicator buffers mapping

   

    EventKillTimer();

    return 0;

  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

                const int prev_calculated,

                const datetime &time[],

                const double &open[],

                const double &high[],

                const double &low[],

                const double &close[],

                const long & tick_volume [],

                const long & volume [],

                const int & spread [])

  {

// ---


// --- возвращаемое значение prev_calculated для следующего вызова

   возвращать (rates_total);

  }

// + ----------------------------------------------- ------------------- +

// | Функция таймера |

// + ----------------------------------------------- ------------------- +

void OnTimer ()

  {

  color currentColor;

  

  currentColor = ChartBackColorGet (0);

  Print ("Я тик с таймера до" + currentColor);

   if (currentColor == clrRed) {

      ChartBackColorSet (clrBlack, 0);

      // Sleep (200);

      вернуть;

   }    

   

   if (currentColor == clrBlack) {

      ChartBackColorSet (clrRed, 0);

      // Sleep (200);

      вернуть;

   }


   Print ("Я тик с таймера после" + currentColor);

  }

void OnTick () { 


}   

// + ----------------------------------------------- ------------------- +

// + ----------------------------------------------- ------------------- +

// | Функция получает цвет фона графика. |

// + ----------------------------------------------- ------------------- +

color ChartBackColorGet (const long chart_ID = 0)

  {

// --- подготовим переменную для получения цвета

   длинный результат = clrNONE;

// --- сбросим значение ошибки

   ResetLastError ();

// --- получим цвет фона графика

   если (! ChartGetInteger (chart_ID, CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND, 0, результат))

     {

      // --- выведено сообщение об ошибке в журнале "Эксперты"

      Print (__ FUNCTION __ + ", Error Code =", GetLastError ());

     }

// --- вернем значение свойства графика

   вернуть ((цвет) результат);

  }

// + ----------------------------------------------- ------------------- +

// | Функция доступна цвет фона графика. |

// + ----------------------------------------------- ------------------- +

bool ChartBackColorSet (const color clr, const long chart_ID = 0)

  {

// --- сбросим значение ошибки

   ResetLastError ();

// --- установим цвет фона графика

   если (! ChartSetInteger (chart_ID, CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND, CLR))

     {

      // --- выведено сообщение об ошибке в журнале "Эксперты"

      Print (__ FUNCTION __ + ", Error Code =", GetLastError ());

      возвращать (ложь);

     }

// --- успешное выполнение

   вернуться (истина);

  }


Журнал

Открой новые возможности в MetaTrader 5 с сообществом и сервисами MQL5
Открой новые возможности в MetaTrader 5 с сообществом и сервисами MQL5
  • www.mql5.com
Задавайте вопросы по техническому анализу, обсуждайте торговые системы и улучшайте свои навыки программирования торговых стратегий на языке MQL5. Общайтесь и обменивайтесь опытом на форуме с трейдерами всего мира и помогайте ответами новичкам — наше сообщество развивается вместе с вами. FOREX - Тенденции, прогнозы и следствия 2019 Начнём с...
 
operlay:

Добрый день.


Цвет фона графика.



ChartRedraw();

 

This is an English language forum.

Please only post in English

Use the sites translation function if necessary

Use the insert code button (Alt + S) when posting code.

New comment