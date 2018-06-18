Experts: Aeron JJN Scalper EA
Author: Hemant Agarwal
can you post a long time back test report
Yup, I m also trying to do back-test. But I have prob with my historical data. So I am looking for gud error free data.
This EA is based on candles, so if we have inaccurate candle then results are very poor.
But in next week, I will post fwd testing and back-testing as much possible..
thanks for taking interest in this code.
Few trades in last days. Lets see how it works on this week.
I wish that, if anyone is using this EA or indicator, then please give your valuable feedback and suggestion to improve this for more profit.
I get a jin_ind.mq4 failed compile.
I get a jin_ind.mq4 failed compile.
Hi Hemant
How did you go over the weekend with the new settings? I've just started using this on a separate demo account. i will let you know how it goes but i would also like to test your newer version also.
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Aeron JJN Scalper EA:
Expert Advisor based on JJN Scalper indicator.
Author: Hemant Agarwal