Experts: Aeron JJN Scalper EA

New comment
 

Aeron JJN Scalper EA:

Expert Advisor based on JJN Scalper indicator.

Author: Hemant Agarwal

 
Automated-Trading:

Aeron JJN Scalper EA:

Author: Hemant Agarwal

can you post a long time back test report
 
FxArms.com:
can you post a long time back test report

Yup, I  m also trying to do back-test. But I have prob with my historical data. So I am looking for gud error free data.

This EA is based on candles, so if we have inaccurate candle then results are very poor.

But in next week, I will post fwd testing and back-testing as much possible..

thanks for taking interest in this code. 

 

Few trades in last days. Lets see how it works on this week.

I wish that, if anyone is using this EA or indicator, then please give your valuable feedback and suggestion to improve this for more profit. 

 

 
I use it and i love it!

 

Wav! thx sebvei :)

Also I got some good settings for this EA, in this weekend I will provide its enhanced version. Definitely it will prove itself :)

 
Thanx to you for sharing this EA.I use it for eurusd but it is suitable for other pairs like gbpusd or maybe gold?
 
sebvei:
Thanx to you for sharing this EA.I use it for eurusd but it is suitable for other pairs like gbpusd or maybe gold?

I cant say about that.

I am researching with this EA on EURUSD only. 

 

I get a jin_ind.mq4 failed compile.

 
James Wade:

I get a jin_ind.mq4 failed compile.

but in MT4, it working well. I have used it on MT4, version-4, Build 765 and there is no prob.
 

Hi Hemant

How did you go over the weekend with the new settings? I've just started using this on a separate demo account. i will let you know how it goes but i would also like to test your newer version also.  

12
New comment