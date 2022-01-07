inaccurate mt4 history center data
TF used was M15 pair eurusd
Brokers only keep a limited amount of bars in their history, you downloaded the rest from Metaquotes; there will be differences.
If the behavior is drastically different from what you had in 2019, maybe the EA was OverFitted to your Brokers's quotes. (especially if you optimized it a lot)
in year 2021 i tried to back test same strategy (with same indicator) + same set of rules
but i didn't have enough bars from year 2019 so i downloaded historical data from history center
but this time back testing results were different
is it due to the reason : data i had in 2019 was different from data i downloaded in 2021 from history center ?
can someone please tell that downloaded data can be little bit different from actual data ?