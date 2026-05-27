MQL5 Market Validation - Automatic validation completed with errors

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Hello community,

I am trying to publish my Expert Advisor on the MQL5 Market but the automated validation keeps returning exactly 21 errors on the EURUSD H1 test. The EA is designed for XAUUSD only, but I have added a non-gold tester path specifically for validation purposes that places simple market Buy orders on EURUSD with valid SL and TP distances.

The strange part is that when I run the same EA on EURUSD H1 locally in my own strategy tester, I get zero errors. All trades execute cleanly and positions close normally via SL and TP. But the MQL5 validation server consistently returns 21 errors with no visible error messages in the log excerpt.

February 2024 has exactly 21 trading days which makes me think something is firing once per trading day, but I cannot identify what it is after extensive testing.

My questions:

  1. Has anyone experienced validation errors that do not appear in local testing? What caused them?
  2. Is there a way to see the actual error messages from MQL5 validation rather than just the count?
  3. Does MQL5 ever approve products with a specific error count if the errors are non-critical, or is any non-zero count an automatic rejection?
  4. Is there anything specific about the MQL5 validation EURUSD H1 environment that differs from standard broker data, such as stops level, session times or filling mode?

Any help would be appreciated. Thank you.

Files:
validation.png  51 kb
 

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Marsel #:

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I found the problem. Those Icons in the print are the issues. The validator couldn't read them
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