MQL5 Market Validation - Automatic validation completed with errors
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Hello community,
I am trying to publish my Expert Advisor on the MQL5 Market but the automated validation keeps returning exactly 21 errors on the EURUSD H1 test. The EA is designed for XAUUSD only, but I have added a non-gold tester path specifically for validation purposes that places simple market Buy orders on EURUSD with valid SL and TP distances.
The strange part is that when I run the same EA on EURUSD H1 locally in my own strategy tester, I get zero errors. All trades execute cleanly and positions close normally via SL and TP. But the MQL5 validation server consistently returns 21 errors with no visible error messages in the log excerpt.
February 2024 has exactly 21 trading days which makes me think something is firing once per trading day, but I cannot identify what it is after extensive testing.
My questions:
Any help would be appreciated. Thank you.