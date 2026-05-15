MetaTrader 5 Platform Update Build 5800: Redesigned Trading Dialog and Improved Operations with CSV in MetaEditor - page 2
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Fixed from build 5792.
I compiled my file in old version it was 1.27K, But when version 5 build 5800 come my execute file go to 1.53K. Please help decrease my file size becuase my computer is old and has limitation resource.
Please check this declaration. It's possible that in the older version you declared Maximum Optimization, while in version 5 build 5800 you selected No Optimization, causing the size to be larger.
Please check this declaration. It's possible that in the older version you declared Maximum Optimization, while in version 5 build 5800 you selected No Optimization, causing the size to be larger.
I tried set Maximum Optimization + V64 Regular = 1.6K , Maximum Optimization + AVX = 1.537K and Maximum Optimization + AVX2 = 1.53K. These are all declarations.
There is no option to reduce my file size. Thank you anyway for your reply.
I compiled my file in old version it was 1.27K, But when version 5 build 5800 come my execute file go to 1.53K. Please help decrease my file size becuase my computer is old and has limitation resource.
Is there a bug on this version? The log is from the tester. It messes the HistoryDealGetDouble(deal_ticket, DEAL_PRICE) with HistoryDealGetDouble(deal_ticket, DEAL_SL) ?
Dark Mode: Was hoping MetaQuotes would make the entries in Tools and Toolbars (a lot) easier to read after my request in the post to the previous Build:
"I think in Dark mode the blue entries in the Toolbox and the blue graphics in the Toolbars are to hard to read or to recognize, especially in a brightly lit environment.
May you consider to make those brighter?"
(https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/506001/page8#comment_59482897)
... and your announcement for Build 5800:
"6. Terminal: Improved the dark theme. We have adjusted some colors for better contrast."
I would like to resubmit my request: May you consider to also improve readability of those (dark blue) entries in Dark Mode?
Please remove the function that automatically resets the "Fixed Maximum / Fixed Minimum" values of the "Scale fix" feature. If this cannot be removed due to performance reasons, then please allow a wider scale range. At the moment, I feel restricted and uncomfortable when moving the chart up and down.
It is end of 2026, Cant we have the MT5 platform, giving freedom of navigation on chart like TradingView? So much restrictions, so much limitations are present. It is such a popular platform and should be made as much user friendly as possible. Bring a new version with all those UI friendliness at once so that chart operations, indicator assigning, super modern look and feel, a ton of objects placement in chart etc. etc. will be there. I think it's no big deal. But keeping it like this and with such a small change calling it as an improvement is somewhere making it less user-friendly and annoying.
No big deal? What is your basis for that statement?
Regarding restrictions and limitations, have you ever tried to implement fully automated trading in TV without having to subscribe to a 3rd party utility via "webhooks"? It's impossible. TV uses Pine while MT5 uses MQL5. Pine is more like EasyLanguage while MT5 is more like C++. The idea that Pine is more expansive than MQL5 is laughable. Those 2 trading platforms may as well exist on different planets.
TV may very well be better at attracting inexperienced traders─you get points for that, I guess. Flashy bells and whistles will do that. On a related note, what was the road that brought you to here from TV?
I'm using MT5 on Debian 12, Wine 10. I didn't have WebView2 installed, so stuck to the old build 5572, which was the latest I had that still had working VPS/Signals/Market tabs without requiring WebView2.
I've just tried 5800. It automatically downloaded and installed WebView2, so those tabs had a chance to work again - but no, they displayed as empty, just like they did (without WebView2) on 5640 and 5660 for me.
OK, back to 5572 - but no luck, trying to open those tabs results in half-drawn sub-windows and stuck UI. In `top`, I see CrBrowserMain eating 100% CPU. Killing this one task makes UI responsive again, allowing me to close the half-drawn sub-window and continue working. (Same issue in several other builds I tried, both newer and older than 5572.)
Workaround is to `chmod 0 '~/.wine/drive_c/Program Files (x86)/Microsoft/EdgeWebView'`. Then I am able to use 5572 fully again.