MetaTrader 5 Platform Update Build 5800: Redesigned Trading Dialog and Improved Operations with CSV in MetaEditor
Hello,
a) Thank you for the continued improvement :)
b) Regarding MetaEditor, I noticed that the behavior of the "Find Dialog" has changed recently, where when pressing "Find Next", the focus leaves the dialog window and goes inside the text editor; is this on purpose, because I may say I find it somehow inconvenient (?)
Greetings
Please remove the function that automatically resets the "Fixed Maximum / Fixed Minimum" values of the "Scale fix" feature. If this cannot be removed due to performance reasons, then please allow a wider scale range. At the moment, I feel restricted and uncomfortable when moving the chart up and down.
THank you!
I notice that whenever my computer suddenly loses power or loses power while in "Windows Sleep" mode, MT5 loses data or displays things incorrectly, it becomes very messy, EVEN THOUGH I HAD COMPLETELY CLOSED MT5 BEFORE THAT, MEANING THE COMPUTER WAS NOT USING MT5 DURING THE POWER LOSS.
I don’t understand why this happens. I don’t have the technical expertise to explain it clearly, but I assume MT5 does not save its data state on its own at the last working session, and instead relies on Windows to handle that. When I properly shut down the computer "Shutdown", this issue does not occur.
Has anyone encountered that issue like me, with any version of MT5, not just this new one?
Hello,
a) Thank you for the continued improvement :)
b) Regarding MetaEditor, I noticed that the behavior of the "Find Dialog" has changed recently, where when pressing "Find Next", the focus leaves the dialog window and goes inside the text editor; is this on purpose, because I may say I find it somehow inconvenient (?)
Greetings
I notice that whenever my computer suddenly loses power or loses power while in "Windows Sleep" mode, MT5 loses data or displays things incorrectly, it becomes very messy, EVEN THOUGH I HAD COMPLETELY CLOSED MT5 BEFORE THAT, MEANING THE COMPUTER WAS NOT USING MT5 DURING THE POWER LOSS.
I don’t understand why this happens. I don’t have the technical expertise to explain it clearly, but I assume MT5 does not save its data state on its own at the last working session, and instead relies on Windows to handle that. When I properly shut down the computer "Shutdown", this issue does not occur.
Has anyone encountered that issue like me, with any version of MT5, not just this new one?
You would need to provide more information :
1. What data are lost ? What "things" are incorrectly displayed ?
2. Is it reproducible ? So it happens every time and a procedure can be followed to see the problem.
3. Please post your Journal log including the config information.
You would need to provide more information :
1. What data are lost ? What "things" are incorrectly displayed ?
2. Is it reproducible ? So it happens every time and a procedure can be followed to see the problem.
3. Please post your Journal log including the config information.
It happens on many laptops and different brands. It often happens on other computers also that use sleep and hibernation. As previously described by @Luu Tuan Trung : can close mt5 before the sleep state or hibernate state occurs and mt5 starts up forgetting window positions and column orders that were made beforehand.
I have reproduced this on many computers over recent years; and have described the same issue in 2 or more threads over the last 2 years alone. Only response i have got that "it is windows welknown issue of not writing the last cache state". and yet it dont happen with any other program.can sometimes be fixed for short time by deleting the terminal.ini file, but happens again after 3rd or further restarts of mt5.
It happens on many laptops and different brands. It often happens on other computers also that use sleep and hibernation. As previously described by @Luu Tuan Trung : can close mt5 before the sleep state or hibernate state occurs and mt5 starts up forgetting window positions and column orders that were made beforehand.
I have reproduced this on many computers over recent years; and have described the same issue in 2 or more threads over the last 2 years alone. Only response i have got that "it is windows welknown issue of not writing the last cache state". and yet it dont happen with any other program.can sometimes be fixed for short time by deleting the terminal.ini file, but happens again after 3rd or further restarts of mt5.
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The updated MetaTrader 5 platform will be released on Friday, April 17, 2026.
This release introduces the first stage of enhancements to the main trading dialog. It now features a more modern design, an integrated Depth of Market, and more convenient switching between operation types. Future updates will further enhance stop level management and introduce risk control tools.
We have also improved integration with the OpenBLAS linear algebra library by adding new methods for L1 trend filtering and refining the update mechanism for required files.
MetaEditor now also offers a more convenient way to work with CSV files. The editor automatically displays them in a tabular format, allowing you to filter data, sort by columns, and delete rows via the context menu.
In addition, we have implemented stability improvements for the Strategy Tester and the web version of the platform.
MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal
Upcoming versions will provide further enhancements for stop level placement and risk management.
By default, the help window opens in a separate panel within the chart area. If needed, it can be detached and moved outside the platform to free up space for trading instruments.
Where to use
New methods
When opening CSV files, the editor now automatically displays them in a structured table format. You can filter data, sort by columns, and delete rows using the context menu.
Any character can be used as a delimiter, including commas, semicolons, tabs, and spaces. If automatic detection is incorrect, the delimiter can be set manually.
When determining trade volumes, the system considers the balance ratio between subscriber and provider accounts. If deposit currencies differ, a corresponding conversion rate is required. If the needed conversion rate is unavailable, the system assumes equal balances and logs the warning:
MetaTrader 5 Web Terminal
The update will be delivered through the Live Update system.