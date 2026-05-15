MetaTrader 5 Platform Update Build 5800: Redesigned Trading Dialog and Improved Operations with CSV in MetaEditor

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The updated MetaTrader 5 platform will be released on Friday, April 17, 2026.

This release introduces the first stage of enhancements to the main trading dialog. It now features a more modern design, an integrated Depth of Market, and more convenient switching between operation types. Future updates will further enhance stop level management and introduce risk control tools.

We have also improved integration with the OpenBLAS linear algebra library by adding new methods for L1 trend filtering and refining the update mechanism for required files.

MetaEditor now also offers a more convenient way to work with CSV files. The editor automatically displays them in a tabular format, allowing you to filter data, sort by columns, and delete rows via the context menu.

In addition, we have implemented stability improvements for the Strategy Tester and the web version of the platform.

MetaTrader 5 Platform Update Build 5800: Redesigned Trading Dialog and Improved Operations with CSV in MetaEditor


MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal

  1. Terminal: We have started a comprehensive redesign of the trading dialog to make it more intuitive and functional.

    • The dialog now includes a built-in Depth of Market, providing full visibility into market conditions and enabling quick placement of pending orders at specific price levels.
    • Order type switching has been moved to a side panel for easier access.
    • The side panel now includes one-click trading enable/disable controls. Previously, they were only available in the platform settings.

    Upcoming versions will provide further enhancements for stop level placement and risk management.


    New Trading dialog


  2. Terminal: Updated built-in Help. The built-in help system has been upgraded from the legacy CHM format to a modern web-based engine. Along with this transition, the help interface has been redesigned with updated styles and improved interactivity.

    By default, the help window opens in a separate panel within the chart area. If needed, it can be detached and moved outside the platform to free up space for trading instruments.


    Updated built-in Help


  3. Terminal: Fixed updates for ONNX and OpenBLAS libraries. Required components are now properly checked and downloaded during platform updates.
  4. Terminal: Fixed display of the chart position fixing marker.
  5. Terminal: Fixed balance drawdown calculation in trading reports. Previously, withdrawals could be incorrectly included.
  6. Terminal: Improved the dark theme. We have adjusted some colors for better contrast.
  7. Terminal: Fixed saving of proxy connection settings and expanded logging. When a proxy is first used during a session, the following message is logged:
    connecting through HTTP proxy [server]:[port]
  8. MQL5: Added new OpenBLAS methods for L1 trend filtering, enabling fast and reproducible extraction of trend components from time series.

    Where to use
    • Piecewise linear trends instead of smooth averaging: the L1 filter reduces noise and short-term fluctuations without blurring regime changes, representing trends as linear segments.
    • Automatic detection of turning points: changes in trend slope are identified naturally due to sparsity in second differences—particularly useful for financial time series.
    • Normalized regularization parameter via λmax: the λ parameter can now be defined in relative terms (as a fraction of λmax). This makes it easier to transfer settings across symbols, timeframes, and history dataset with different lengths.

    New methods

    • L1TrendFilterLambdaMax — calculates the maximum regularization value (λmax) at which the solution becomes strictly linear (global trend). Returns true/false, with λmax provided via an output parameter.
    • L1TrendFilter — computes the L1 trend for a given λ. Supports relative=true, where λ is defined within the range [0…1] as a fraction of λmax.

  9. MQL5: Fixed data requests via CopyRates. Requests outside available history now correctly return error code -1.
  10. MQL5: Expanded CUDA support for ONNX models. The following architectures can currently be used:

    • Turing: Nvidia 1660, RTX 2080/2070/2060, T4, Quadro RTX
    • Ampere: A100, RTX 3090/3080/3070
    • Ada Lovelace: RTX 4090/4080/4070, L40, L4
    • Hopper: H100, H200
    • Blackwell: B100, B200, B20, RTX 5090/5080/5070

  11. MQL5: Improved WebRequest operations for long-running requests using Keep-Alive.
  12. MetaEditor: Added table view for CSV files.

    When opening CSV files, the editor now automatically displays them in a structured table format. You can filter data, sort by columns, and delete rows using the context menu.

    Any character can be used as a delimiter, including commas, semicolons, tabs, and spaces. If automatic detection is incorrect, the delimiter can be set manually.


    CSV table view feature added


  13. MetaEditor: Improved setting of default compilation mode. If your CPU supports the AVX2 instruction set, the editor automatically sets the appropriate compilation mode for MQL5 applications. This ensures optimal performance.
  14. MetaEditor: Updated the default source file encoding format. Files are now saved in UTF-8 without BOM, which ensures correct display in MQL5 Algo Forge.
  15. MetaEditor: Fixed the "repository not owned by current user" error when using MQL5 Algo Forge cloud storage.
  16. Signals: Fixed delays in signal copying when the subscriber account lacks the exchange rate required for calculating the copy ratio.

    When determining trade volumes, the system considers the balance ratio between subscriber and provider accounts. If deposit currencies differ, a corresponding conversion rate is required. If the needed conversion rate is unavailable, the system assumes equal balances and logs the warning:
    no conversion rate for the deposit currency of provider and subscriber
    Previously, after this warning, users could experience delays in trade copying. This issue has now been resolved.

  17. Tester: Fixed CopyTicksRange behavior. Requests for symbols other than the main testing symbol previously returned error 4401.
  18. Tester: Fixed import of custom trading settings. These settings can now be edited after import.
  19. Updated Uzbek localization — now uses the Latin script.

MetaTrader 5 Web Terminal

  1. Fixed positioning of the indicator adding dialog. It could previously appear at the edge of the screen for some users.
  2. Fixed display of trading session start times in instrument specifications.
  3. Fixed double-click behavior on objects and the vertical scale. It now opens properties and resets zoom to default.


The update will be delivered through the Live Update system.

 

Hello,

a) Thank you for the continued improvement :) 

b) Regarding MetaEditor, I noticed that the behavior of the "Find Dialog" has changed recently, where when pressing "Find Next", the focus leaves the dialog window and goes inside the text editor; is this on purpose, because I may say I find it somehow inconvenient (?)

Greetings

 

Please remove the function that automatically resets the "Fixed Maximum / Fixed Minimum" values of the "Scale fix" feature. If this cannot be removed due to performance reasons, then please allow a wider scale range. At the moment, I feel restricted and uncomfortable when moving the chart up and down.

THank you!



 
Currently, MQL5 already has printf() functions to log information to the Expert tab of the Toolbox. I hope MetaQuotes will consider adding a Status() functions to write some information to the MT5 Status bar for Services that don't need to be saved to the Expert tab of the Toolbox. This is very convenient when we only want to know which Service is running without having to log too much information to the Expert tab of the Toolbox.
 
It is end of 2026, Cant we have the MT5 platform, giving freedom of navigation on chart like TradingView? So much restrictions, so much limitations are present. It is such a popular platform and should be made as much user friendly as possible. Bring a new version with all those UI friendliness at once so that chart operations, indicator assigning, super modern look and feel, a ton of objects placement in chart etc. etc. will be there. I think it's no big deal. But keeping it like this and with such a small change calling it as an improvement is somewhere making it less user-friendly and annoying.
 

I notice that whenever my computer suddenly loses power or loses power while in "Windows Sleep" mode, MT5 loses data or displays things incorrectly, it becomes very messy, EVEN THOUGH I HAD COMPLETELY CLOSED MT5 BEFORE THAT, MEANING THE COMPUTER WAS NOT USING MT5 DURING THE POWER LOSS.

I don’t understand why this happens. I don’t have the technical expertise to explain it clearly, but I assume MT5 does not save its data state on its own at the last working session, and instead relies on Windows to handle that. When I properly shut down the computer "Shutdown", this issue does not occur.

Has anyone encountered that issue like me, with any version of MT5, not just this new one?

 
democog #:

Hello,

a) Thank you for the continued improvement :) 

b) Regarding MetaEditor, I noticed that the behavior of the "Find Dialog" has changed recently, where when pressing "Find Next", the focus leaves the dialog window and goes inside the text editor; is this on purpose, because I may say I find it somehow inconvenient (?)

Greetings

Fixed from build 5792.
 
Luu Tuan Trung #:

I notice that whenever my computer suddenly loses power or loses power while in "Windows Sleep" mode, MT5 loses data or displays things incorrectly, it becomes very messy, EVEN THOUGH I HAD COMPLETELY CLOSED MT5 BEFORE THAT, MEANING THE COMPUTER WAS NOT USING MT5 DURING THE POWER LOSS.

I don’t understand why this happens. I don’t have the technical expertise to explain it clearly, but I assume MT5 does not save its data state on its own at the last working session, and instead relies on Windows to handle that. When I properly shut down the computer "Shutdown", this issue does not occur.

Has anyone encountered that issue like me, with any version of MT5, not just this new one?

You would need to provide more information :

1. What data are lost ? What "things" are incorrectly displayed ?

2. Is it reproducible ? So it happens every time and a procedure can be followed to see the problem.

3. Please post your Journal log including the config information.

 
Alain Verleyen #:

You would need to provide more information :

1. What data are lost ? What "things" are incorrectly displayed ?

2. Is it reproducible ? So it happens every time and a procedure can be followed to see the problem.

3. Please post your Journal log including the config information.

It happens on many laptops and different brands. It often happens on other computers also that use sleep and hibernation. As previously described by @Luu Tuan Trung : can close mt5 before the sleep state or hibernate state occurs and mt5 starts up forgetting window positions and column orders that were made beforehand.

I have reproduced this on many computers over recent years; and have described the same issue in 2 or more threads over the last 2 years alone. Only response i have got that "it is windows welknown issue of not writing the last cache state". and yet it dont happen with any other program.

can sometimes be fixed for short time by deleting the terminal.ini file, but happens again after 3rd or further restarts of mt5.
 
Michael Charles Schefe #:

It happens on many laptops and different brands. It often happens on other computers also that use sleep and hibernation. As previously described by @Luu Tuan Trung : can close mt5 before the sleep state or hibernate state occurs and mt5 starts up forgetting window positions and column orders that were made beforehand.

I have reproduced this on many computers over recent years; and have described the same issue in 2 or more threads over the last 2 years alone. Only response i have got that "it is windows welknown issue of not writing the last cache state". and yet it dont happen with any other program.

can sometimes be fixed for short time by deleting the terminal.ini file, but happens again after 3rd or further restarts of mt5.
I have never read anything about that issue, first time I heard about it. So your post doesn't help sorry.
 
1. The Help in MetaEditor is completely unreadable in dark mode!
2. The Help cannot be detached from the tab bar.
3. MetaEditor still does not support a multi-line tab bar.
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