login problem
If you are about to login to the forum so your login is 249109277 (because the link to your profile is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/249109277 )
Yes, some people are using email to login as well (to the forum).
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If it is about login to Community tab of Metatrader so email can not be used as a login to Community tab.
And your login to Community tab is 249109277 (same) -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2026.02.12 10:32If you are about login to Community tab of MT4 and MT5 so your login is 249109277 because the link to your profile is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/249109277
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So, there are two kinds of login.
The rules prohibit having more than one account in MQL5.Community. Because of this, one of your accounts (the one you used to create the topic "I don't get a phone message with the code to create a signal and I also tried Telegram") was automatically deleted. I don't have information about your other accounts, but I assume they were also deleted for violating the rules. If you have multiple accounts, they will sooner or later be deleted automatically.
so how to solve the problem ? i changed everything to get a signal and become a seller !! i got new mail new forex account new login id !
so how to solve the problem ? i changed everything to get a signal and become a seller !! i got new mail new forex account new login id !
You cannot become a seller a second time. The seller account you deleted cannot be restored (according to the warning when deleting the account).
You can use this account, but without seller status. This means you can use paid services, but you cannot provide paid services.
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I deleted my account once then I made a new acc on exness with new mail and new login ID and created acc on MQL5 yesterday and today it refuse to join and when i try to do forgot pw it says invalid mail there is no user with such email