not able to login into my demo account

Hey there actually I am not able to login in my demo account it says wrong login id or password and i have forgot my login id  
 
Vishesh Tiwari:
If this is about your Metaquotes demo account, you can't recover or reset your password, so open a new demo account in MT5 >> File >> Open an Account.

If this is about a broker demo account, you can usually change/reset your demo account password in the member's area of your broker's website.

 
Just open a new demo account 
