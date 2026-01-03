Unable to login to new real account on MT5 – “Authorization failed or invalid account”

I have created a new real trading account with my broker and received the login ID, password, and server name. However, I am unable to log in to the real account on MT5.
When I try to log in i get the message: “Authorization failed or invalid account”
 
First, check whether you have an MT5 account with your broker that you would like to connect to MT5.

In this case, contact your broker, as only they can help you

 
Every thing is correctly checked, its just not with me, my friends are also facing this issue. 
we don't know why this is happening?
 

Are you logging in via the mobile app or on a PC? Are you sure you're selecting the right server when logging in? See how many servers I have to choose from when trying to log in to my account.

mt5 server.jpg  61 kb
 
i am logging in via mobile app also tried on pc. yes i am sure i am selecting the right server. we have never face this issue before, this is new for us also.
