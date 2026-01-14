Mql5 vps automatic algo trading.
You need to have EA (trading robot) which will install (or will work) on this VPS.
I want to take vps automatic algo trading.how many trade taken by vps automatic algo trading in one day. Or how many lots trade by vps if I have 500$ equity in one day.
The trading amount (no. of trades or volumes) depends on your broker. For the MQ-VPS matters only:
1 account per terminal
100 Charts per terminal // https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/335414#comment_15545461
16 charts max. on a one MQ-VPS // rules: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/rules#part_III (see 6.)
1 EA per chart
Many indicators per chart.
This might help you as well:
Launching MetaTrader VPS: A step-by-step guide for first-time users
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/13586
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/455825
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/virtual_hosting/virtual_hosting_terminal
- 2020.03.21
- www.mql5.com
What mql5 meta traders mt5 vps take automatic algo trading with out E/ A enabled.
Algo trading is made by EA (trading robot), and no any VPS can make algo trades without EA.
If you are about MQL5 VPS so algo trading option is always enable in this VPS, so trading robot (EA) can trade with not a problem at all.
my trade run automatic 24/7 day with out any extra payment any one
VPS is not taking the trade by itself. The trade it taken by your EA (trading robot) which was migrated to this VPS.
And there are some limitations about.
So, please, read all the information about it before any payment for example:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MQL5 Community Login in Went Missing
Eleni Anna Branou, 2025.07.10 18:01
MQL5 VPS doesn't work like traditional VPSs.
Also tell me after 24 hours free trial what 15 usd fee is recover my axi mt5 account
So, please read all the information about this VPS before payment for example:
post #6
- 2026.01.14
- www.mql5.com
Can I test mql5 vps at mt5 demo account platform.
Yes, you should have this option. For example, I can rent a VPS for my MetaQuotes-Demo server account for free for a day (as a trial).
[edit]
Your answer means when I take mql5 vps on rent for one month as fee 15 usd. Then no need for other things and my trade run automatic 24/7 day with out any extra payment any one
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use