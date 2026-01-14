Mql5 vps automatic algo trading.

I want to take vps automatic algo trading.how many trade taken by vps automatic algo trading in one day. Or how many lots trade by vps if I have 500$ equity in one day.
 
VPS is your other computer, or MQL5 VPS is your an other Metatrader. It does not take any trades by itself.
You need to have EA (trading robot) which will install (or will work) on this VPS.
 
The trading amount (no. of trades or volumes) depends on your broker. For the MQ-VPS matters only:

    1 account per terminal
    100 Charts per terminal // https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/335414#comment_15545461
    16 charts max. on a one MQ-VPS // rules: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/rules#part_III (see 6.)
    1 EA per chart
    Many indicators per chart.

This might help you as well:

Launching MetaTrader VPS: A step-by-step guide for first-time users
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/13586
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/455825
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/virtual_hosting/virtual_hosting_terminal

What mql5 meta traders mt5 vps take automatic algo trading with out E/ A enabled.
 
Algo trading is made by EA (trading robot), and no any VPS can make algo trades without EA. 

If you are about MQL5 VPS so algo trading option is always enable in this VPS, so trading robot (EA) can trade with not a problem at all.

 
Your answer means when I take mql5 vps on rent for one month as fee 15 usd. Then no need for other things and my trade run automatic 24/7 day with out any extra payment any one
I have already mt5 account and my capital is 500$. In Axi broker platform. Also tell me after 24 hours free trial what 15 usd fee is recover my axi mt5 account. Or payable other methods.
.
 
VPS is not taking the trade by itself. The trade it taken by your EA (trading robot) which was migrated to this VPS.
And there are some limitations about.
So, please, read all the information about it before any payment for example: 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

MQL5 Community Login in Went Missing

Eleni Anna Branou, 2025.07.10 18:01

MQL5 VPS doesn't work like traditional VPSs.


Launching MetaTrader VPS: A step-by-step guide for first-time users




Read the last steps 15-25 of these guides below to understand how MQL5 VPS works:



 
Your trading account's fund has nothing to do for MQL5 VPS payment.
So, please read all the information about this VPS before payment for example:
Can I test mql5 vps at mt5 demo account platform.
 
Yes, you should have this option. For example, I can rent a VPS for my MetaQuotes-Demo server account for free for a day (as a trial).

You will not be charged for the 24-hour free trial. Just use it to figure out how everything works.
