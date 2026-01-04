Mulcurrency AE. What to use: OnTimer, OnChartEvent, OnTick, OnFakeindicator?
Multicurrency EAs driven by asynchronous events (OnTimer, OnChartEvent, multiple tick streams) are not deterministic in distributed MT5 Strategy Tester runs.
For reproducible results, the most stable approach is a bar-driven engine (e.g. M1) with explicit history synchronization and logic executed only on bar changes.
A "heartbeat" only makes sense if implemented as a fully controlled custom symbol; if it depends on real ticks, the issue remains.
There are tons of articles and blogs about the many issues with multicurrency EAs. And remarkably little clarity over the best practice. Let me summarize some of the problems I have encountered:
For the longest of times, I have used ISpy in combination with OnChartEvent for multicurrency EAs, until recently when I encounter that the results I was getting from a farm of agents were different between simulations. That was a pain to debug, and came to discover that the problem is that when many pairs are loaded, this overruns the EA with events, and it actually bypasses/ never runs some events. That was a crazy finding, as basically as a way to avoid overload, the EA bypasses commands, this is a major concern over this solution specially at critical times like news events.
A solution was OnTimer, another deceiving tool when using strategy tester, it turns out that on strategy tester on Timer is set by the tick data you set in the main chart. Results on OnTimer were very unreliable when running the EA optimization on agents from a farm. I was not able to figure out why agents set different OnTimers, but the same multicurrency ea produces exactly the same result in a local machine but varying results when run in agents.
What do you mean ?
I am using OnTimer without problem, though it could depends how you are using it ?
Then came the use of OnTick (using as very liquid pair as the base chart, like BTCUSD), and implementing an internal OnNewBar (to check all pairs every minute) to then loop over all pairs. This reduced considerably the use of resources, but remarkably the results were different than if I use the ISpy (reliably but heavy and error prone when many tick arrive simultaneously).
