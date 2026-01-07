Was there a recent change to MT5 on iphone? - page 2

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this version suck…how to use older version 
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Sergey El #:

An update will be released tomorrow that will allow you to quickly set up SL/TP in the old style.


This is the worst update ever. Slows down trading activity and blocks most of the screen. Please revert to previous version
 
Please let us use older version as soon as possible, this new ui really suck… 
 
Sergey El #:
Please wait for Apple to approve version 5431. This version uses the previous workflow, which allows you to install the SL and TP before entering the order screen.
Just saw an update on IOS. I updated it and nothing has changed!
 
Spynz #:
Just saw an update on IOS. I updated it and nothing has changed!
Me too…. Really bad this version
 
Spynz #:
Just saw an update on IOS. I updated it and nothing has changed!

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Sergey El #:

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Ok it's a little bit better, but that stupid bulky panel at the bottom is no good, so unnecessary. Bro just change it back! Nobody likes the new update!! Twitter is exploding, nobody is happy. We just want it back to how it was. this is garbage! Stop updating things that don't need to be updated.  You guys are shooting urself in the foot. 
 

We've added a graphical trading panel to the new dialog, restoring the old workflow with quick order selection and SL/TP overrides. The long-requested additional features for setting monetary values ​​and calculating approximate margins as well as a tick chart can be omitted. In this case, the process is no different from the old 5370 terminals.

 

 
Sergey El #:

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Yip. Great fix. Much better than the first update.
 
Sergey El #:

We've added a graphical trading panel to the new dialog, restoring the old workflow with quick order selection and SL/TP overrides. The long-requested additional features for setting monetary values ​​and calculating approximate margins as well as a tick chart can be omitted. In this case, the process is no different from the old 5370 terminals.

 

That is better, I can work with this. Thanks
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