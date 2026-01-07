Was there a recent change to MT5 on iphone? - page 2
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An update will be released tomorrow that will allow you to quickly set up SL/TP in the old style.
Please wait for Apple to approve version 5431. This version uses the previous workflow, which allows you to install the SL and TP before entering the order screen.
Just saw an update on IOS. I updated it and nothing has changed!
Just saw an update on IOS. I updated it and nothing has changed!
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We've added a graphical trading panel to the new dialog, restoring the old workflow with quick order selection and SL/TP overrides. The long-requested additional features for setting monetary values and calculating approximate margins as well as a tick chart can be omitted. In this case, the process is no different from the old 5370 terminals.
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We've added a graphical trading panel to the new dialog, restoring the old workflow with quick order selection and SL/TP overrides. The long-requested additional features for setting monetary values and calculating approximate margins as well as a tick chart can be omitted. In this case, the process is no different from the old 5370 terminals.