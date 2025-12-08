Copy Trading on MT5
This is the procedure about how to subscribe to copy signal:
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal - instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
- 2017.04.10
- www.mql5.com
Besides, the subscribers should know about mapping -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Copying signal with different broker
Sergey Golubev, 2023.10.21 07:01
Read this part of FAQ -
The Provider has trading symbol called GOLD, and my broker has the same instrument, but it is called XAUUSD. Are trades on GOLD copied to XAUUSD in that case?
------------------
Also, make sure that your broker allows this symbol to trade for traders with Forex margin calculation in specification, more in details:
- post #7
- full explanation (thread): https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/442553
- explanation in details (incl lot size): https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/447444
I have an account on Vantage and so does a friend, he is the better trader, so we thought that he could provide his trading signals that i could copy automatically on my account.
Not sure about how to do this, so looking for some guidance.
I do know:
You can use a VPS, set up one account as a master, and using some software, (Sender signals) this collects his trades and sends them out, and then you have a Slave (Reciever signals), that then receives those signals and executes the trades copying the Master account.
Problem is i dont know how to do this, what software (sender, receiver) is needed and how to get everything configured up.
Any guidance would be appreciated, even if there is an article or guide you could point me to.
Many Thanks.