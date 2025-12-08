Copy Trading on MT5

New comment
 

I have an account on Vantage and so does a friend, he is the better trader, so we thought that he could provide his trading signals that i could copy automatically on my account.
Not sure about how to do this, so looking for some guidance.

I do know:

You can use a VPS, set up one account as a master, and using some software, (Sender signals) this collects his trades and sends them out, and then you have a Slave (Reciever signals), that then receives those signals and executes the trades copying the Master account.

Problem is i dont know how to do this, what software (sender, receiver) is needed and how to get everything configured up.

Any guidance would be appreciated, even if there is an article or guide you could point me to.

Many Thanks.

 

This is the procedure about how to subscribe to copy signal:

How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal - instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731  (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade)
How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade)
  • 2017.04.10
  • www.mql5.com
In the   deviation/slippage   field, select an option and click   ok   in the   options   window to close it. Go to the   search area   of your mt4 platform, on the upper right corner (where the magnifying glass is), type in the name of the signal you want to subscribe and click   enter
 

Besides, the subscribers should know about mapping - 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Copying signal with different broker

Sergey Golubev, 2023.10.21 07:01

Read this part of FAQ -

The Provider has trading symbol called GOLD, and my broker has the same instrument, but it is called XAUUSD. Are trades on GOLD copied to XAUUSD in that case?

------------------

Also, make sure that your broker allows this symbol to trade for traders with Forex margin calculation in specification, more in details:

mapping

New comment