New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 5430: Enhanced Charts Powered by Blend2D - page 3
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I guess it is only “optional” until the next release build… and it is coming :)
There will probably be some fixes there.
[edit]
As far as I remember, the chart candles were blurry in early beta versions (5430+) and if I'm not mistaken, this has already been fixed.
DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES really doesn't look very good right now. But I think they'll fix it. Provided you report the issue on its merits, instead of using the AI to ask to roll back to the old engine.
Build #5474. Alfa channel is completely broken on Canvas....
Here is what happens on chart:
COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE
and this is
COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_RAW
Both are WRONG...
Due to a bug (or feature) on the site, the images attached to your post disappeared when I moved the posts. However, I managed to guess their URLs and download them. I added "-restored" to the end of the image names and reattached them to your post.
Due to a bug (or feature) on the site, the images attached to your post disappeared when I moved the posts. However, I managed to guess their URLs and download them. I added "-restored" to the end of the image names and reattached them to your post.
On Friday, November 14, 2025, an updated version of the MetaTrader 5 platform will be released.
After the latest MetaTrader 5 iOS update, the bottom panel for lot size, Stop Loss and Take Profit input occupies almost the entire screen.
When entering the lot size, the panel completely covers the chart, making it impossible to see market structure and levels.
This significantly affects fast and accurate trade execution.
Please consider adding a compact mode for this panel, an option to collapse or hide it, or restoring the previous lot input behavior.
This is very important for mobile traders.
After the latest MetaTrader 5 iOS update, the bottom panel for lot size, Stop Loss and Take Profit input occupies almost the entire screen.
Please update the terminal to version 5431. Order entry, SL/TP, and order confirmation processes in version 5431 are no different from those in the old 5370 terminal.
If you don't need the new trading dialog options, don't expand it to full screen. It doesn't expand automatically.
This topic will be used to bring together all information about MT5 updates process. This is NOT for chitchat.
If you don't want to be a beta-tester, and so you don't want to receive beta-build :
Does metatrader download link provide the BETA or the Official released version?
The link that you posted provides the latest Beta Build.
The Telegram link in Post #1 provides a Release Build.