New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 5430: Enhanced Charts Powered by Blend2D - page 3

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Andrey Barinov #:
I guess it is only “optional” until the next release build… and it is coming :)

There will probably be some fixes there.

[edit]

As far as I remember, the chart candles were blurry in early beta versions (5430+) and if I'm not mistaken, this has already been fixed.

DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES really doesn't look very good right now. But I think they'll fix it. Provided you report the issue on its merits, instead of using the AI to ask to roll back to the old engine.


 

Build #5474. Alfa channel is completely broken on Canvas....

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property strict
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#define     CANVASNAME        "testcanvas_"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit(void)
   {
//===============
   ::EventSetTimer(1);
//===============

//===============
   const string canvasname   = CANVASNAME+::IntegerToString(::ChartID());
   const string resoursename = "::"+canvasname+".bmp";
   const uint width          = 500;
   const uint height         = 500;
   const uchar alfa          = 0;
   const uint clr            = ::ColorToARGB(clrWhite,alfa);
//===============

//===============
   uint canvasdata[];
   ::ArrayResize(canvasdata,width*height,0);
   ::ArrayInitialize(canvasdata,clr);
//===============

//===============
   ::ResourceCreate(resoursename,canvasdata,width,height,0,0,width,COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE);
//===============

//===============
   ::ObjectCreate(0,canvasname,OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL,0,0,0);
//===============

//===============
   ::ObjectSetInteger(0,canvasname,OBJPROP_CORNER,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER);
   ::ObjectSetInteger(0,canvasname,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER);
   ::ObjectSetInteger(0,canvasname,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,true);
   ::ObjectSetInteger(0,canvasname,OBJPROP_SELECTED,true);
   ::ObjectSetInteger(0,canvasname,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,100);
   ::ObjectSetInteger(0,canvasname,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,100);
   ::ObjectSetInteger(0,canvasname,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width);
   ::ObjectSetInteger(0,canvasname,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height);
   ::ObjectSetString(0,canvasname,OBJPROP_BMPFILE,0,resoursename);
   ::ObjectSetString(0,canvasname,OBJPROP_BMPFILE,1,resoursename);
//===============

//===============
   ::ChartRedraw(0);
//===============

//===============
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
//===============
   }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTimer(void)
   {
//===============
   ::ChartRedraw(0);
//===============
   }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
   {
//===============
   ::ObjectDelete(0,CANVASNAME+::IntegerToString(::ChartID()));
//===============
   } 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


Here is what happens on chart: 

COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE

normalise


and this is 

COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_RAW


raw


Both are WRONG...

 
Dear MetaQuotes Team,

I have discovered a significant inconsistency in the latest builds regarding how charts are rendered on screen versus how they are exported.

The "Save As Picture" function seems to ignore the new Blend2D engine and creates images using the legacy (sharp) rendering method. This proves that the legacy rendering code is still present and fully functional within the platform, creating a confusing discrepancy.

The Issue:
  • On Screen (Live Chart): The chart is rendered using the new Blend2D engine. It features forced anti-aliasing, making candles and indicators appear blurred and smoothed.
  • Exported Image (Save As Picture -> Active chart): The resulting file is rendered using the Legacy (GDI) engine. It features sharp, pixel-perfect lines and clear contrast.
See attachments:
  • Image 1 (Workspace Screenshot): This is how MT5 looks on my screen. Note the blurred edges on the Heikin Ashi candles and the "soft" look of the indicators due to Blend2D.
  • Image 2 (Saved Picture): This is the output of "Save As Picture" from the exact same chart. Note how the candles are sharp, crisp, and pixel-perfect.
 
Comments that do not relate to this topic, have been moved to "Off-topic posts".
Toh4iem9 #:
Dear MetaQuotes Team,

    Due to a bug (or feature) on the site, the images attached to your post disappeared when I moved the posts. However, I managed to guess their URLs and download them. I added "-restored" to the end of the image names and reattached them to your post.

     
    Vladislav Boyko #:
    Comments that do not relate to this topic, have been moved to "Off-topic posts".

    Due to a bug (or feature) on the site, the images attached to your post disappeared when I moved the posts. However, I managed to guess their URLs and download them. I added "-restored" to the end of the image names and reattached them to your post.

    Anyway this post is useless. The developers know very well where Blend2D is enabled or not.
     
    MetaQuotes:

    On Friday, November 14, 2025, an updated version of the MetaTrader 5 platform will be released.

    After the latest MetaTrader 5 iOS update, the bottom panel for lot size, Stop Loss and Take Profit input occupies almost the entire screen.

    When entering the lot size, the panel completely covers the chart, making it impossible to see market structure and levels.

    This significantly affects fast and accurate trade execution.


    Please consider adding a compact mode for this panel, an option to collapse or hide it, or restoring the previous lot input behavior.

    This is very important for mobile traders.
     
    Alex #:
    After the latest MetaTrader 5 iOS update, the bottom panel for lot size, Stop Loss and Take Profit input occupies almost the entire screen.

    Please update the terminal to version 5431. Order entry, SL/TP, and order confirmation processes in version 5431 are no different from those in the old 5370 terminal.

    If you don't need the new trading dialog options, don't expand it to full screen. It doesn't expand automatically.

     
    Hi there, I'm waiting so hard when mt5 will be upgraded and having this risk/reward tool like trading view, it's going to be the game changer!!!
    Files:
    20251228_085839.jpg  6567 kb
     
    Alain Verleyen:

    This topic will be used to bring together all information about MT5 updates process. This is NOT for chitchat.

    1. To avoid undesirable update you need to work with account(s) from a BROKER. Using their server(s) and/or website to get one.
    2. On the FIRST installation of MT5, from a mt5setup.exe you got from a broker site, it's very probable you will get the last BETA update. But after that you will get only official release updates.
    3. MetaQuotes-Demo is NOT for testing your strategy or to be used as a demo account for trading practice. It's for TECHNICAL testing and using it, you have a very great chance to get a beta update.
    4. When an official update is available, it will be pushed automatically, you will be notified about and invited to restart the MT5 Terminal.
    5. The last official update is always the last one announced on this forum. It's also announced on the News category of metatrader5.com website.
    6. ALL builds with a number higher than the last official release are BETA builds.

    If you don't want to be a beta-tester, and so you don't want to receive beta-build :

    • NEVER connect to MetaQuotes-Demo server.
    • NEVER use MT5 Terminal Help menu=>Check for Updates=>Last Beta Version.
      Does metatrader download link provide the BETA or the Official released version? 
       
      JoshuaMu #:
      Does metatrader download link provide the BETA or the Official released version? 

      The link that you posted provides the latest Beta Build.

      The Telegram link in Post #1 provides a Release Build.

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