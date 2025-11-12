VPS banned to connect to MQL5.COM
Hello dear friends,
How can I contact MQL5 support in order to "whitelist" my VPS and prevent from being banned?
I have looked for it, without success.
Thank you in advance for your help.
at bottom of site is link "Contacts and Requests", OR on your profile page on the left side is link "Service Desk".
But if your vps "provider" has been blocked, then, this will not be able to be unbanned. You may be able to ask them to unban your ip, but if the vps provider has ip ranges that are banned, then, that will only be temporary fix. a few vps providers have been banned over the years due to documented evidence that they have been involved with hackers and such like. There is no list of these banned vps providers but you may find a couple of them being discussed in comments and threads on this site if you do a search with your providers name.
at bottom of site is link "Contacts and Requests", OR on your profile page on the left side is link "Service Desk".
But if your vps "provider" has been blocked, then, this will not be able to be unbanned. You may be able to ask them to unban your ip, but if the vps provider has ip ranges that are banned, then, that will only be temporary fix. a few vps providers have been banned over the years due to documented evidence that they have been involved with hackers and such like. There is no list of these banned vps providers but you may find a couple of them being discussed in comments and threads on this site if you do a search with your providers name.
Thank you Michael Charles,
Unfortunatelly, the "Contacts and Requests" section takes me to this forum and I am not able to find the "Service Desk" link. Could you provide it, please?
Thanks!
Hello dear friends,
How can I contact MQL5 support in order to "whitelist" my VPS and prevent from being banned?
I have looked for it, without success.
Thank you in advance for your help.
Is it external VPS?
If yes so please read the following:
- Summary: Installation Failed - Error 403 and more
- "host file issue" - decision (solved): #8 and #14 and #3
I mean: a lot of issues are coming from VPS providers, and yes - MQL5 support are banning some VPS providers but it is well-known situations - read this blog post about which VPS provider was blocked with all the subnet, and what the service desk are asking in case it is temporarily blocked.
If it is affected to MQL5 website and Community authorization in Metatrader so it is (most probably) - "host file issue".
Anyway, you should find the reason by yourself (because you only know all the technical details).
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Hello dear friends,
How can I contact MQL5 support in order to "whitelist" my VPS and prevent from being banned?
I have looked for it, without success.
Thank you in advance for your help.