hi i have banned from chatting and i cant reply to my friends how i can solve this problem thanks
hi i have banned from chatting and i cant reply to my friends how i can solve this problem thanks
now i have this error
i do that already and the error still exists
how long time to try again thanks for helping
Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr #:
i do that already and the error still exists
i do that already and the error still exists
how long time to try again thanks for helping
I had this error message plenty of times, it's a connection issue. Make sure your device has access to wifi or data (whatever you're using), sometimes you need to refresh the connection by disconnecting wifi and connecting again
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