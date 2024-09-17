hi i have banned from chatting and i cant reply to my friends how i can solve this problem thanks

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hi i have banned from chatting and i cant reply to my friends how i can solve this problem thanks 
 
I don't see any ban in your profile, try to restart your router and your computer and try accessing MQL5.com website again.
 

now i have this error


 
Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr #:

now i have this error


Clear your browser's cache and try again later.

 
i do that already and the error still exists 
how long time to try again thanks for helping 
 
Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr #:
i do that already and the error still exists 
how long time to try again thanks for helping 

I had this error message plenty of times, it's a connection issue. Make sure your device has access to wifi or data (whatever you're using), sometimes you need to refresh the connection by disconnecting wifi and connecting again

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