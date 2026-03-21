Problems with MetaTrader VPS
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Hi I have 3 VPS with MQL5. On all of them I loaded 3 EA with the same settings. 2 VPS out of 3 gave me the notification "High use of memory". The level of memory used is showed as 2.4GB and the details of the VPS are 16x INTEL XEON GOLD 5217 @3.00GHZ. The third VPS instead is fine but it has different characteristics. What can I do to increase the performance of the 2 with High use of memory?
thanks
Hi I have 3 VPS with MQL5. On all of them I loaded 3 EA with the same settings. 2 VPS out of 3 gave me the notification "High use of memory". The level of memory used is showed as 2.4GB and the details of the VPS are 16x INTEL XEON GOLD 5217 @3.00GHZ. The third VPS instead is fine but it has different characteristics. What can I do to increase the performance of the 2 with High use of memory?
thanks
Just bought some new VPS's but they are not appearing anywhere as my payment was confirmed... Anyone having this issue right now?
I don't know about VPS in particular but mql5.com was having issues in North America (your location) for a day and a half or so which Metaquotes fixed several hours ago.
My Metaquotes demo/beta MT5 terminal connects to this Community but still won't connect to Metaquotes' demo data/trade servers.
Perhaps your VPS issue is related to that. I really don't know. Metaquotes developers are probably working on it. I imagine that more developers would be available during regular weekday hours.
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The topic title has been changed by the moderator (the previous title was "MQL5 VPS")
I have a problem with the VPS icon it is greyed out and does not work