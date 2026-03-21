Problems with MetaTrader VPS

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The topic title has been changed by the moderator (the previous title was "MQL5 VPS")

I have a problem with the VPS icon it is greyed out and does not work

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vps_error.png  135 kb
 
Gino Julien L Van Achte:
I have a problem with the VPS icon it is greyed out and does not work
check for errors on the journal and expert tabs. and then report the first 3 lines of your journal describing your system and version of mt.
 

Make sure that you are logged into your MQL5 account in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community.


Launching MetaTrader VPS: A step-by-step guide for first-time users




Read the last steps 15-25 of these guides below to understand how MQL5 VPS works:


 

Hi I have 3 VPS with MQL5. On all of them I loaded 3 EA with the same settings. 2 VPS out of 3 gave me the notification "High use of memory". The level of memory used is showed as 2.4GB and the details of the VPS are 16x INTEL XEON GOLD 5217 @3.00GHZ. The third VPS instead is fine but it has different characteristics. What can I do to increase the performance of the 2 with High use  of memory?

thanks

 
cspata #:

Hi I have 3 VPS with MQL5. On all of them I loaded 3 EA with the same settings. 2 VPS out of 3 gave me the notification "High use of memory". The level of memory used is showed as 2.4GB and the details of the VPS are 16x INTEL XEON GOLD 5217 @3.00GHZ. The third VPS instead is fine but it has different characteristics. What can I do to increase the performance of the 2 with High use  of memory?

thanks

MQL5 VPS specification is standard and not upgradable, so you need to limit the memory usage from your trading environment's end.
 
I have a problem with the VPS icon it is greyed out and does not work
 
Just bought some new VPS's but they are not appearing anywhere as my payment was confirmed... Anyone having this issue right now?
 
Francois Gilbert #:
Just bought some new VPS's but they are not appearing anywhere as my payment was confirmed... Anyone having this issue right now?

I don't know about VPS in particular but mql5.com was having issues in North America (your location) for a day and a half or so which Metaquotes fixed several hours ago.

My Metaquotes demo/beta MT5 terminal connects to this Community but still won't connect to Metaquotes' demo data/trade servers.

Perhaps your VPS issue is related to that. I really don't know. Metaquotes developers are probably working on it. I imagine that more developers would be available during regular weekday hours.

 

sir where is my VPS button? its grey, i cant click at all !!


 
Refri Sumadinata #:

sir where is my VPS button? its grey, i cant click at all !!


read the thread above!
 
I can't find the server in the vps page also
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