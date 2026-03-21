Problems with MetaTrader VPS - page 2

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Michael Charles Schefe #:
read the thread above!
here is the first 3 lines of my journal

2025.10.27 11:27:47.326 Terminal WeMasterTrade MT5 Terminal x64 build 5370 started for WeMasterTrade Ltd.
2025.10.27 11:27:47.327 Terminal Windows 11 build 26100, 12 x 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11600H @ 2.90GHz, AVX2, 5 / 15 Gb memory, 139 / 453 Gb disk, UAC, GMT+7
2025.10.27 11:27:47.327 Terminal C:\Users\62895\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\3C05B7E42DD4116198D60B9119129F11


it looks like there are many people facing the same problem

 
Refri Sumadinata #:
here is the first 3 lines of my journal

2025.10.27 11:27:47.326 Terminal WeMasterTrade MT5 Terminal x64 build 5370 started for WeMasterTrade Ltd.
2025.10.27 11:27:47.327 Terminal Windows 11 build 26100, 12 x 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11600H @ 2.90GHz, AVX2, 5 / 15 Gb memory, 139 / 453 Gb disk, UAC, GMT+7
2025.10.27 11:27:47.327 Terminal C:\Users\62895\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\3C05B7E42DD4116198D60B9119129F11


it looks like there are many people facing the same problem

did you read ryans response?
 
Gui Gen Freddy Tay #:
I can't find the server in the vps page also
read ryans response on first page.
 
So we wait?
 
Gui Gen Freddy Tay #:
So we wait?

i think so yeah. from the other messages from other users in this thread, it seems obvious that this issue is not limited to yourself. assuming that you confirmed that you checked that your username and password was working in mt. You can confirm that mt is logged into your community account by checking the journal or expert tabs. If there are not any errors, then, you can safely assume that all should be working, including the vps button.

Assuming that we are correct in our assumption that the issue is more widespread, then, either a moderator will report the issue, or that mq engineers are already "on the job".

 
I have problem to connect
 

Just to clarify, MQ has fixed my MQ demo/beta MT5 terminal connection.

@Grkic Dragan, This is the first that I've heard of an mql5.com error in Switzerland. The official thread for that is at:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

NET::ERR_CERT_DATE_INVALID rror is getting when we try access the website https://www.mql5.com

Georgios Baizanis, 2025.10.26 15:17

This issue is caused by outdated security protocols or certificates in MT4, which may prevent it from establishing a secure connection with MQL5.com. Can see that the SSL certificate for MQL5.com appeared expired.


Let an Admin from Mql5 pick and fix that pls. Sergery already initiated a thread with an admin. 


[Deleted]  
 Gino Julien L Van Achte: I have a problem with the VPS icon it is greyed out and does not work
That happens when MT5 cannot link to the MQL5 network or your broker does not allow VPS hosting. Go to Tools, then Options, then the Community tab, and make sure you are signed in with your MQL5 account. After that, restart the platform and the VPS icon should become active.
 
Eleni Anna Branou #:
MQL5 VPS specification is standard and not upgradable, so you need to limit the memory usage from your trading environment's end.
Thanks. The point is that 1 of my 3 VPS does not have this problem and its configuration is different. I was wondering whether to close the contract with the 2 "bad" VPS and reopen them hoping for a better VPS assignment.
 
cspata #:
Thanks. The point is that 1 of my 3 VPS does not have this problem and its configuration is different. I was wondering whether to close the contract with the 2 "bad" VPS and reopen them hoping for a better VPS assignment.

If you cancel your subscriptions, you will be credited the remaining time in your MQL5 account as free minutes.

Then you can re-register a MQL5 VPS selecting the free minutes option.

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