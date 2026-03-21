Problems with MetaTrader VPS - page 2
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read the thread above!
it looks like there are many people facing the same problem
here is the first 3 lines of my journal
it looks like there are many people facing the same problem
I can't find the server in the vps page also
So we wait?
i think so yeah. from the other messages from other users in this thread, it seems obvious that this issue is not limited to yourself. assuming that you confirmed that you checked that your username and password was working in mt. You can confirm that mt is logged into your community account by checking the journal or expert tabs. If there are not any errors, then, you can safely assume that all should be working, including the vps button.
Assuming that we are correct in our assumption that the issue is more widespread, then, either a moderator will report the issue, or that mq engineers are already "on the job".
Just to clarify, MQ has fixed my MQ demo/beta MT5 terminal connection.
@Grkic Dragan, This is the first that I've heard of an mql5.com error in Switzerland. The official thread for that is at:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
NET::ERR_CERT_DATE_INVALID rror is getting when we try access the website https://www.mql5.com
Georgios Baizanis, 2025.10.26 15:17
This issue is caused by outdated security protocols or certificates in MT4, which may prevent it from establishing a secure connection with MQL5.com. Can see that the SSL certificate for MQL5.com appeared expired.
Let an Admin from Mql5 pick and fix that pls. Sergery already initiated a thread with an admin.
MQL5 VPS specification is standard and not upgradable, so you need to limit the memory usage from your trading environment's end.
Thanks. The point is that 1 of my 3 VPS does not have this problem and its configuration is different. I was wondering whether to close the contract with the 2 "bad" VPS and reopen them hoping for a better VPS assignment.
If you cancel your subscriptions, you will be credited the remaining time in your MQL5 account as free minutes.
Then you can re-register a MQL5 VPS selecting the free minutes option.