5-minute time frame trading expiry
- create object on second timeframe in Strategy tester MQL5.
- Price at a certain time
- Help with expiry of orders
That's a tough question without more information.
When you say "expiry" you mean that you are trading options contracts?
Or do you simply mean the 5 minute timeframe (M5) bar close?
You are asking us to identify the "make and model for a car", by its "engine sound" or "tire tracks".
Then ask in the telegram group for details!
yes 5 minute timeframe (M5) bar close
Most on-chart arrow indicators are based on oscillator indicator calculations.
I'm a bit of an internet detective and based on the engine sound and tire tracks, this could be the car that you're looking for. It supports 10 different oscillator calculations and multiple timeframes, so there's a chance that the make and model is in it's settings:
Ernst Van Der Merwe, 2015.02.19 14:27Plots up/down buffer arrows in chart window.
Fixed.
For the sake of organization, the fixed code is posted in the original CodeBase Discussion:
For some reason I have the feeling this TradingView indicator isn't an oscillator based arrow indicator, but might be based on mitigation blocks (based on previous candle patterns)
I could be wrong, and he should really ask in the telegram group, because any indicator with arrows and no description is ambiguous
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