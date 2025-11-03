5-minute time frame trading expiry

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This is the 5-minute time expiry trading by the 1 minute timeframe candle stick analysis. I have searched the strategy on the web. But i didn't find it. I took this picute from a telegram group. Can anyone suggest me exact strategy for this indicator? Thanks in advance
 
snrobin101:
This is the 5-minute time expiry trading by the 1 minute timeframe candle stick analysis. I have searched the strategy on the web. But i didn't find it. I took this picute from a telegram group. Can anyone suggest me exact strategy for this indicator? Thanks in advance

That's a tough question without more information.

When you say "expiry" you mean that you are trading options contracts?

Or do you simply mean the 5 minute timeframe (M5) bar close?

[Deleted]  
snrobin101This is the 5-minute time expiry trading by the 1 minute timeframe candle stick analysis. I have searched the strategy on the web. But i didn't find it. I took this picute from a telegram group. Can anyone suggest me exact strategy for this indicator? Thanks in advance

You are asking us to identify the "make and model for a car", by its "engine sound" or "tire tracks".

snrobin101I took this picute from a telegram group.

Then ask in the telegram group for details!

 
Ryan L Johnson #:

That's a tough question without more information.

When you say "expiry" you mean that you are trading options contracts?

Or do you simply mean the 5 minute timeframe (M5) bar close?

yes 5 minute timeframe (M5) bar close
 
snrobin101 #:
yes 5 minute timeframe (M5) bar close

Most on-chart arrow indicators are based on oscillator indicator calculations.

I'm a bit of an internet detective and based on the engine sound and tire tracks, this could be the car that you're looking for. It supports 10 different oscillator calculations and multiple timeframes, so there's a chance that the make and model is in it's settings:

Code Base

Indicator Arrows II

Ernst Van Der Merwe, 2015.02.19 14:27

Plots up/down buffer arrows in chart window.
EDIT: This source code throws errors upon compiling. I have to try to fix it.
 

Fixed.

For the sake of organization, the fixed code is posted in the original CodeBase Discussion:

 

For some reason I have the feeling this TradingView indicator isn't an oscillator based arrow indicator, but might be based on mitigation blocks (based on previous candle patterns)


I could be wrong, and he should really ask in the telegram group, because any indicator with arrows and no description is ambiguous

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