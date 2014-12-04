How do we plot up arrow and down arrow.

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Hi, can we draw up arrow and down arrow in  an indicator based on only 2 MA cross (for example). Please give an example code of the trick if it can be done.

That is no other indicator.

I include pic to make it clear what I mean.

 

 

 
belido:

Hi, can we draw up arrow and down arrow in  an indicator based on only 2 MA cross (for example). Please give an example code of the trick if it can be done.

That is no other indicator.

I include pic to make it clear what I mean.

 

 

Hi

If you're using buffers to draw the arrows, just set the buffers to EMPTY_VALUE until you get the cross over. 

 
Filter:

Hi

If you're using buffers to draw the arrows, just set the buffers to EMPTY_VALUE until you get the cross over. 

Do you have idea where to put that EMPTY_VALUE?

Thanks.

      StochMain = iStochastic(NULL,0,5,3,3,MODE_SMA,0,MODE_MAIN,0);
      StochSignal = iStochastic(NULL,0,5,3,3,MODE_SMA,0,MODE_SIGNAL,0);

      if (StochMain > StochSignal )
      {
         CrossUp[i] = Low[i] - Range;
         CrossUp[i] = EMPTY_VALUE;
      }
      else if (StochMain < StochSignal)
      {
         CrossDown[i] = High[i] + Range;
         CrossDown[i] = EMPTY_VALUE;
      }
 
belido:

Hi, can we draw up arrow and down arrow in  an indicator based on only 2 MA cross (for example). Please give an example code of the trick if it can be done.

That is no other indicator.

I include pic to make it clear what I mean.

 

 

Hi! If I understand you correctly.

      for ( j = limit;  j >= 0;  j -- )
      {
         CrossUp[j]   = EMPTY_VALUE;
         CrossDown[j] = EMPTY_VALUE;
      }

      for ( i = limit;  i >= 0;  i -- )
      {
         StochMain    = iStochastic(NULL,0,5,3,3,MODE_SMA,0,MODE_MAIN,i);
         StochSignal  = iStochastic(NULL,0,5,3,3,MODE_SMA,0,MODE_SIGNAL,i);
         StochMain1   = iStochastic(NULL,0,5,3,3,MODE_SMA,0,MODE_MAIN,i+1);
         StochSignal1 = iStochastic(NULL,0,5,3,3,MODE_SMA,0,MODE_SIGNAL,i+1);

         if (StochMain >= StochSignal && StochMain1 < StochSignal1)
         {
            CrossUp[i] = Low[i] - Range;
         }
         else if (StochMain <= StochSignal && StochMain1 > StochSignal1)
         {
            CrossDown[i] = High[i] + Range;
         }
         
         //----
         
      }

 ___

 
Fillellin:

Hi! If I understand you correctly.

 ___

That is actually not what I meant. But the the logic is ok. What I mean is how if I want the cross is between StochMain and StochMain1, not between StochMain and StochSignal.

Anyway, thanks for your answer and (I forgot to) thanks also to Filter. 

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