How do we plot up arrow and down arrow.
Hi, can we draw up arrow and down arrow in an indicator based on only 2 MA cross (for example). Please give an example code of the trick if it can be done.
That is no other indicator.
I include pic to make it clear what I mean.
Hi
If you're using buffers to draw the arrows, just set the buffers to EMPTY_VALUE until you get the cross over.
Hi
If you're using buffers to draw the arrows, just set the buffers to EMPTY_VALUE until you get the cross over.
Do you have idea where to put that EMPTY_VALUE?
Thanks.
StochMain = iStochastic(NULL,0,5,3,3,MODE_SMA,0,MODE_MAIN,0); StochSignal = iStochastic(NULL,0,5,3,3,MODE_SMA,0,MODE_SIGNAL,0); if (StochMain > StochSignal ) { CrossUp[i] = Low[i] - Range; CrossUp[i] = EMPTY_VALUE; } else if (StochMain < StochSignal) { CrossDown[i] = High[i] + Range; CrossDown[i] = EMPTY_VALUE; }
Hi, can we draw up arrow and down arrow in an indicator based on only 2 MA cross (for example). Please give an example code of the trick if it can be done.
That is no other indicator.
I include pic to make it clear what I mean.
Hi! If I understand you correctly.
for ( j = limit; j >= 0; j -- ) { CrossUp[j] = EMPTY_VALUE; CrossDown[j] = EMPTY_VALUE; } for ( i = limit; i >= 0; i -- ) { StochMain = iStochastic(NULL,0,5,3,3,MODE_SMA,0,MODE_MAIN,i); StochSignal = iStochastic(NULL,0,5,3,3,MODE_SMA,0,MODE_SIGNAL,i); StochMain1 = iStochastic(NULL,0,5,3,3,MODE_SMA,0,MODE_MAIN,i+1); StochSignal1 = iStochastic(NULL,0,5,3,3,MODE_SMA,0,MODE_SIGNAL,i+1); if (StochMain >= StochSignal && StochMain1 < StochSignal1) { CrossUp[i] = Low[i] - Range; } else if (StochMain <= StochSignal && StochMain1 > StochSignal1) { CrossDown[i] = High[i] + Range; } //---- }
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Hi! If I understand you correctly.
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That is actually not what I meant. But the the logic is ok. What I mean is how if I want the cross is between StochMain and StochMain1, not between StochMain and StochSignal.
Anyway, thanks for your answer and (I forgot to) thanks also to Filter.
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Hi, can we draw up arrow and down arrow in an indicator based on only 2 MA cross (for example). Please give an example code of the trick if it can be done.
That is no other indicator.
I include pic to make it clear what I mean.