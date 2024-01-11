create object on second timeframe in Strategy tester MQL5.

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Hi .

Does anyone know how can create object in second time frame in Strategy tester ?

I searched everywhere, but I didn't find anything .

For visual analysis I need to be create object in other time frames.



The Fundamentals of Testing in MetaTrader 5
The Fundamentals of Testing in MetaTrader 5
  • www.mql5.com
What are the differences between the three modes of testing in MetaTrader 5, and what should be particularly looked for? How does the testing of an EA, trading simultaneously on multiple instruments, take place? When and how are the indicator values calculated during testing, and how are the events handled? How to synchronize the bars from different instruments during testing in an "open prices only" mode? This article aims to provide answers to these and many other questions.
 

In strategy tester you can only create visual objects in the timeframe that the EA is running originally

With the conditions in the image, if you only need objects in M5 the "solution" is to run the EA in that timeframe (and make it trade the H1 timeframe, but that's something the EA needs to have in code)

If you need to create objects in both timeframes, then it's not possible to do

 
Manuel Alejandro Cercos Perez #:

In strategy tester you can only create visual objects in the timeframe that the EA is running originally

With the conditions in the image, if you only need objects in M5 the "solution" is to run the EA in that timeframe (and make it trade the H1 timeframe, but that's something the EA needs to have in code)

If you need to create objects in both timeframes, then it's not possible to do

thanks , but I need create objects in both time frames together !
 
tinivini #:
thanks , but I need create objects in both time frames together !

Then you'll need to use standard charts: store the information in a file of the objects that need to be drawn, when are drawn and at what position, and have a script draw them

With custom symbols you could replicate what a backtest would do in standard charts (at least in the creating of objects). However that goes way up in complexity, and it's not something I have yet made

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