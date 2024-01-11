create object on second timeframe in Strategy tester MQL5.
In strategy tester you can only create visual objects in the timeframe that the EA is running originally
With the conditions in the image, if you only need objects in M5 the "solution" is to run the EA in that timeframe (and make it trade the H1 timeframe, but that's something the EA needs to have in code)
If you need to create objects in both timeframes, then it's not possible to do
In strategy tester you can only create visual objects in the timeframe that the EA is running originally
With the conditions in the image, if you only need objects in M5 the "solution" is to run the EA in that timeframe (and make it trade the H1 timeframe, but that's something the EA needs to have in code)
If you need to create objects in both timeframes, then it's not possible to do
thanks , but I need create objects in both time frames together !
Then you'll need to use standard charts: store the information in a file of the objects that need to be drawn, when are drawn and at what position, and have a script draw them
With custom symbols you could replicate what a backtest would do in standard charts (at least in the creating of objects). However that goes way up in complexity, and it's not something I have yet made
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Hi .
Does anyone know how can create object in second time frame in Strategy tester ?
I searched everywhere, but I didn't find anything .
For visual analysis I need to be create object in other time frames.