Leverage
Sorry if this is not the right place to ask any ways I am asking here, I had 1:1000 leverage and I changed it to 1:500 yet my account is not showing it, please let me know where is the issue.
- "My signals" discussion, questions.
- How to access News and Calendar
- Leverage Not Updated on Signal Page
Hozeifa M Haji:This is not related to the platform itself but to your broker. Only the broker can change your account leverage. Contact their support and ask why the change has not taken effect.
Hello,
I already changed it through broker and my new leverage is 1 :500 it is just not updating here in MQL5 webiste, so just wanted to ask what could be the reason.
Hozeifa M Haji #:When did you change? How many days ago?
Hello,
I already changed it through broker and my new leverage is 1 :500 it is just not updating here in MQL5 webiste, so just wanted to ask what could be the reason.
Because the main statistics are refreshed once in a day so you should wait for at least one day when everything will be refreshed on Monday (today).
Hozeifa M Haji #:
Ok, now it is clearer, you are talking about a signal.
I don't know exactly how long, but it needs some time to synchronize properly. Sometimes disabling and re-enabling monitoring from the options can force it to update.
Sergey Golubev #:oh okay thats the issue it seems, thankyou all for your kind replies, ill wait for it to get updated.
When did you change? How many days ago?
Because the main statistics are refreshed once in a day so you should wait for at least one day when everything will be refreshed on Monday (today).
When did you change? How many days ago?
Because the main statistics are refreshed once in a day so you should wait for at least one day when everything will be refreshed on Monday (today).
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